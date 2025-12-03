Review: THE GREAT CHRISTMAS FEAST, The Lost Estate

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

At this time of year, theatregoers are tripping over versions of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. The story of redemption and hope over greed and despair is one that never ages, but one that creatives often want to reinvent. However, sometimes the old ways are the best. Immersive storytellers The Lost Estate return for the eighth year with their glorious version of a show to fill your soul- and your stomach.

Here the audience members are guests in the home Charles Dickens himself, witnessing him revealing his brand new work-A Christmas Carol. Paying homage to Dickens's famous one-man shows, it falls to David Alwyn and three incredibly gifted musicians to tell the tale.

Alwyn is brimming with energy, playing every character as well as an affable and expansive Dickens, addressing the audience as "my darlings". His Scrooge is indeed rasping, growling to himself and others in a gravelly Cockney accent, which lightens as boy and again as he is re-born with joy on Christmas morning.

The Ghost of Christmas Past is a fey, teasing character, Present is a big-voiced Scottish one, with more than a hint of Robbie Coltrane's hilarious performance in Blackadder's Christmas Carol. Past is simply a dark cloak held aloft, with menacing presence nonetheless. Other characters appear briefly, but Alwyn's enthusiam and adaptability ensures all remain distinct and individual. It is quite a feat of acting flexibility.

Written and adapted by Adam Clifford, the story hurtles along, with two intervals for main courses and pudding. At times, the progression of the story and Scrooge himself feels a little rushed, but there are some intensely poignant moments, such as when Scrooge sees his own gravestone and when Bob Crachit comes to terms with Tiny Tim's death.

Composer Steffan Rees uses many classic Victorian carols as a basis for some thrilling and often haunting music, performed by three highly talented musicians; violin played Guy Button (referred to as “Turveydrop"), cello by Charlotte Kaslin (“Copperfield") and percussion by Stan Talman (“Pumblechook”). I would love to see a version of this show in a tiny fringe theatre with just the actor and musicians. Together, they are wonderful.

The show is immersive to the extent that it draws you into the atmosphere of the tale; it feels inviting and snug-quite a feat considering the scale of the room. There is little audience participation, which will disappoint and thrill in equal measure. This is more an evening to sit back and enjoy the food and visuals.

The design by Darling & Edge is thoughtful and detailed, with a small central platform and three small stages spaced around the outside of the room. The walls are adorned with Victorian windows frames, piles of papers and heaving book shelves. Peter Small's lighting design is cosy and atmospheric, using ornate ceiling and table lanterns to flicker cheerfully, or glow omniously, dependent on where we are in the tale.

Direction by Simon Pittman takes into account the need for constant movement around the room, meaning some hard physical work for both actor and musicians. The room itself is a huge space and some views will inevitably compromised, not to mention many cricked necks from craning round to see all the action.

Praise should go to chef Ashley Clarke's short, but delicious and considered menu-no soggy sprouts here, but period-appropriate duck legs, potted beef and piles of brilliantly crispy roast potatoes. Carefully crafted cocktails and mocktails are wintery, spiced and full of interest, with slick and friendly service that is even more impressive considering how many people need looking after.

It cannot be avoided that The Great Christmas Feast is not cheap to attend. However, there is a warmth, character and generosity in the production that is not always present in similarly priced events. So if you want a big, beautiful blowout for the festive season, head down to Dickens's parlour for the ultimate Christmas feast.

This year The Lost Estate is supporting the Felix Project, who are London's largest food distribution charity. To make a donation or for more information, click here.

The Great Christmas Feast is at The Lost Estate, 9 Beaumont Avenue until 4 January 2026

