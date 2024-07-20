Previews: THIRD TIME'S A CHARM: A NIGHT OF ONE ACTS BY KENNEDY ENGASSER at The Studio@620

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The third time is definitely a charm for playwright Kennedy Engasser. Her third "Night of One Acts" is a delightful mix of comedy and drama, debuting at The Studio@620 on July 26 -27. Inspired by her deep involvement in her high school's theater program and her passion for one-act plays, Engasser has crafted a series of performances that promise to entertain and provoke thought.

Engasser's journey began at Land O Lakes High School, where she first fell in love with one-act plays during the Florida Thespians One Act competition. Her initial foray into writing came with "Overdramatic," a play that received enthusiastic applause from her school audience despite not being chosen for the competition. Determined to showcase her work to a broader audience, Engasser reached out to local theaters, creating her first "Night of One Acts" two summers ago. The success of that event has now culminated in this third installment, which she believes features her best work yet.

"I was always very involved in my high school, Land O Lakes High School's, theater program. Every year, we would attend the Florida Thespians One Act competition. The first show I ever acted in was actually for that competition in my freshman year. We performed a show called 'Good Cop, Bad Cop.' I absolutely fell in love with one act and wanted to write some of my own for that competition," Engasser shared.

Starring Analisa Martin, Sofie Acosta, Lily Oquendo, Rey Chavez, Jake Despenas, Tyson Branstetter, Natalie Bornstein, and Jinx Lopes, the show consists of four distinct plays, each with its unique flavor:

1. "The Ring" - A dramedy that serves as a bridge between the comedic and dramatic halves of the night. Written during her time at USF, this play blends humor with deeper themes, reflecting Engasser's exposure to farcical comedy and her natural inclination towards drama.

2. "Mutant Moth" - Inspired by a real-life incident involving her brother and his friends, this play promises laughter as it brings to life the exaggerated reactions of teenage boys to a giant moth. "The characters in Mutant Moth are actually based on my little brother and his friends. I remember one day, I was sitting in the living room; my brother, who was fifteen at the time, was in his room. Now, the important thing to know about my brother is that he is not only a tall kid, but he's muscular-- he plays hockey-- and he's got a deep voice. His friends are the same. So, when I heard these high-pitched, ear-piercing screams, followed by 4 to 5 teenage boys RUNNING at full speed out of his room, only for me to enter the room and find the largest, scariest moth I had ever seen in my life, I knew immediately I had to write a play about it."

3. "Better Luck Next Time" - A comedy born out of writer's block, this play continues a pattern from her previous festivals, focusing on characters hilariously inept at their jobs. This time, robbers and a homeowner couldn't care less about the robbery. "I had written all three of the other shows. They were great, I loved them. But each of my one-act festivals had four shows, and I wanted this to be no different. But I was having such bad writer's block, for the life of me, I could not figure out a fourth play idea."

4. "Where is There?" - The most dramatic of the four, this play is deeply personal, stemming from a hard life lesson Engasser learned over the past year. It explores profound themes and showcases her talent for creating meaningful, symbolic narratives. "With my dramas, I actually usually have the idea of the theme before I have the idea for the story. This was especially true with 'Where is There?' I learned a really hard life lesson over this past year, and I thought, 'How can I share this life lesson that I learned with other people? What characters are needed? What story is needed?' and the story kind of wrote itself from there."

Engasser's writing process is deeply personal and intuitive. For her comedies, she draws from real-life experiences and the farcical humor she has come to love. On the other hand, her dramas often start with a theme that she feels compelled to share, with the story developing naturally. Directing these plays has been a joy for Engasser, thanks to a dedicated and talented cast that brings her characters to life authentically and enthusiastically.

"The characters in my dramas have moments of laughter with each other because they are meant to represent real people living in a dramatic situation. The characters in my comedies have moments of weakness and darkness because they are meant to represent real people living in silly situations. The real challenge is the actor being able to portray these characters as real people. Once that is achieved, everything else comes easily."

Producing this show has not been without its challenges. With a limited budget and no dedicated rehearsal space, the cast has had to rehearse in a local park under the sweltering Florida sun. Despite these obstacles, their commitment and passion have shone through, making the production a labor of love.

"The biggest challenge we face is our low budget. We don't have a rehearsal space, we don't have the money to rent out a feasible room, and we are all located in Land O Lakes, which is an hour's drive from the theater. We rehearse at Heritage Park, a local public park with an outdoor stage. It gets very, very hot; I mean, it's the middle of the summer in Florida."

Engasser's "Third Time's A Charm: Night of One Acts" celebrates theater's ability to make patrons laugh, think, and feel. With a blend of lighthearted comedies and poignant dramas, she hopes her audiences "walk away having smiled more that day than they had before."

Third Time's A Charm is at the Studio@620 on July 26-27. $20 tickets are available at https://thestudioat620.org/events/kennedy-engassers-night-of-one-acts-third-times-a-charm/

