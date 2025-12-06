Santa Claus Joins St. Pete Opera's HOLIDAY SPARKLE

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Santa is coming to Holiday Sparkle at St. Pete's Opera in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Stop by the lobby and take a picture with the jolly gent after the show.

Enjoy holiday songs from silly to sacred to spectacular. Dazzling vocalists, spirited dancers, and 40-piece orchestra will make audiences' holidays sparkle and glow.

This year, the show features the Tampa City Ballet performing selections from The Nutcracker Ballet.

Holiday Sparkle is performed at the Palladium Theater.

