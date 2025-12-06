 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Santa Claus Joins St. Pete Opera's HOLIDAY SPARKLE

Stop by the lobby and take a picture with the jolly gent after the show.

By: Dec. 06, 2025
Santa Claus Joins St. Pete Opera's HOLIDAY SPARKLE Image

Santa is coming to Holiday Sparkle at St. Pete's Opera in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Stop by the lobby and take a picture with the jolly gent after the show.

Enjoy holiday songs from silly to sacred to spectacular. Dazzling vocalists, spirited dancers, and 40-piece orchestra will make audiences' holidays sparkle and glow.

This year, the show features the Tampa City Ballet performing selections from The Nutcracker Ballet.

Holiday Sparkle is performed at the Palladium Theater.



Regional Awards
Tampa Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater)
17% of votes
2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre)
9.1% of votes
3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre)
8% of votes

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos