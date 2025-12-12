Alabama Shakes To Bring 2026 Spring Tour To Clearwater

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning band Alabama Shakes will bring their 2026 spring tour to The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater. The Clearwater performance will feature special guest Lamont Landers and is part of a larger tour of amphitheaters and festival venues across the United States.

The tour announcement follows the band’s return to touring and the release of new music after a decade-long hiatus. Earlier this year, Alabama Shakes shared a live performance video of “Gimme All Your Love,” recorded during a sold-out headline appearance at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. The group also released the single “Another Life,” marking their first original release in more than ten years and their debut for Island Records. The track reached No. 1 at Triple A radio and topped Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, signaling the lead-up to the band’s forthcoming third full-length album.

Formed in Athens, Alabama, Alabama Shakes consists of Brittany Howard, Heath Fogg, and Zac Cockrell. The band has earned four GRAMMY Awards and achieved multiplatinum success with albums including Boys & Girls and Sound & Color, the latter debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and receiving multiple GRAMMY honors. Their work has been featured in film, television, and major cultural venues, including performances at the White House and on Saturday Night Live.

Tickets will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone, and online. A limited number of VIP packages will also be offered. Ticket window hours and same-day availability at The BayCare Sound will follow standard venue procedures.

Tampa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater) 17.1% of votes 2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre) 8.9% of votes 3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre) 7.5% of votes Vote Now!