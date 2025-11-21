Previews: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Straz Center

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The holiday season in Tampa takes a look back when A Christmas Story: The Musical arrives at the Straz Center, November 28–30. Based on the beloved 1983 film, the stage adaptation blends humor, heart, and toe-tapping numbers that capture the chaos and warmth of family life in the 1940s Midwest.

At the center of the Parker household is “Mother,” played by Kirsten Bleu Kaiser, who brings both tenderness and comic timing to the role. For Kaiser, the production has been a joyful surprise in more ways than one. “I think how much I enjoy the music even when I’m not doing the show,” she admitted. “They’re stuck in my head all day long. And the kids in the show sing them all the time, too.”

The musical score, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (the duo behind Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman), elevates the familiar story with songs that highlight both the humor and nostalgia of the season.

Kaiser’s personal favorite is a number that captures the innocence of childhood wonder. “ "We’re Hovering Over Indiana- the first time I heard it and saw the kids perform it, I teared up because it’s just so sweet. It really captures all the wonder of the holidays, especially through a child’s eyes.”

Of course, the Parker household is never without chaos. Between Ralphie’s relentless pursuit of a Red Ryder BB gun and the antics of his younger brother Randy, the stage brims with energy. Kaiser credits the creative team for helping balance the warmth of family life with the comedic disorder audiences expect. “We have an amazing set and a billion props. The props in and of itself just bring the chaos. And the children bring the warmth.”

While the laughs are plentiful, Kaiser hopes audiences leave with something deeper than just holiday cheer. “The one message, I think, is to really treasure every moment. I don’t think people realize when it’s happening some of the things that they’re going to look back on and feel that they held such importance and really showcase love and family.”

That sentiment is what makes A Christmas Story: The Musical more than just a seasonal comedy—it’s a reminder of the fleeting magic of childhood and the traditions that bind families together. Kaiser believes Tampa audiences will leave with smiles and stories to share. “I really hope that everyone just leaves loving it and laughing about some of the antics that they saw on the stage.”

With dazzling choreography, heartfelt performances, and plenty of holiday nostalgia, the Straz Center’s run of A Christmas Story: The Musical promises to be a highlight of the season. Whether you grew up watching Ralphie on television or are introducing the story to a new generation, this production offers something for everyone—songs that stick in your head, moments that tug at your heart, and laughter that carries all the way home.

A Christmas Story is November 28-30. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2526-season/broadway/encore/a-christmas-story-the-musical