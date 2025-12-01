Previews: LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS at Stageworks Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On stage December 5–21 at Stageworks Theatre, Tampa audiences will experience Latin History for Morons, John Leguizamo’s acclaimed one-man play that earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play in 2018. The show, directed by JL Rey with a creative team including Frank Chávez, Andrés Mota, Celeste Mannerud, and Karla Hartley, stars Tampa actor and community leader Néstor Meléndez, who brings humor, candor, and heart to a father’s quest to fill the gaps in his son’s history books.

The production is part of Stageworks’ Hispanic Initiative, highlighting the contributions of Hispanic playwrights, and promises a fast-paced evening that is both laugh-out-loud funny and deeply thought-provoking.

For Meléndez, returning to the stage after an absence has been both challenging and rewarding. “Portraying the multiple voices and characters is not easy after my absence from theater, but if there is a trick I am leaning on, it’s the times I play with my daughter when we spend time reading. Many times, I perform the voices in the stories for her. Also, I am receiving high quality coaching from my directors, who have helped me find ranges, pitches and unique vocal styles.” He acknowledges the delicate balance between comedy and historical truth: “My approach is to remember that the audience came to be entertained and respect that my job is to tell the most compelling version of this script that I can with my performance. Also, the script is very well written and presents great lighthearted moments to counterbalance the weight of historical truth.”

The father-son relationship at the heart of the play resonates deeply with him. “There are so many father/son moments in this play that I can relate as both a parent and a child. Seeing the interplay between John and Buddy has me reflecting on my relationship with my father and then looking at my relationship with my daughter. What’s funny is that the moments that stand out are the ones where frustration is the main emotion to work through and it is such a relatable situation.” Rehearsals have been cathartic, allowing him to connect with themes of identity and heritage. “So much of what is going on today is bursting out of the pages and the deep discussions with the directors have allowed us to find natural links with the material. As a Latino man, which much of this play is about, the rehearsals have allowed me room to feel very deep emotions and feelings in a safe environment. This has been a cathartic journey so far and I am excited to see what else we discover as we get closer to Opening night.”

Meléndez hopes audiences will embrace the mix of comedy and history. “There are some who will come in familiar with John Leguizamo’s work and wanting to enjoy his material again. For me, the hope is that everyone who comes is willing to open themselves to hearing a different (and more truthful) take on history. I will do everything in my power to make it fun, lighthearted, poignant and resonant.” Performing Leguizamo’s work is a dream realized. “I have been a fan of Leguizamo’s work ever since I was introduced to Mambo Mouth. Since then, I’ve been blessed to see several of his productions on Broadway. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I hoped to be able to perform one of his shows one day, but to do this particular show now feels special because it resonates so deeply with how I have experienced this life and world. If I had any of Leguizamo’s writing talent, I feel this would be the show I might’ve written.”

The physical demands of the role have required discipline. “Coming back into acting after such an extended break, it has been tough, and I have found myself winded and incredibly tired after rehearsal. I’ve been going to sleep earlier, drinking LOTS of water, and practicing as much as I can in my garage (much to the dismay of my neighbors). The other half is just me jumping into the deep end and seeing where my physical and vocal tools will take me and trusting that process too.” As an educator and advocate, he hopes younger audiences, especially Latinx students, will see themselves reflected. “My hope would be for them to see themselves or their families represented on stage and then decide to go and dig deeper into their history. That would be the best gift I could receive.”

As the curtain falls, Meléndez wants audiences to leave entertained and inspired. “The best thing would be for them to feel like they were entertained, challenged, and invited to be part of a special journey that they will not soon forget. Secretly, I want them to think this is the best performance they have seen and that it was the best possible way to end this year.”

Latin History for Morons runs December 5–21, 2025, at Stageworks Theatre. Learn more and buy tickets at stageworkstheatre.org.