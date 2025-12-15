Cast And Creative Team Set for THE PINK UNICORN Site-Specific Production in Tampa Bay

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Story Keepers will present its January production of The Pink Unicorn, featuring Samantha Martí-Parisi as Trisha Lee and directed by Avery Anderson. The production will be staged inside living rooms, backyards, and intimate community spaces across St. Petersburg, creating a rare, up-close theatrical experience.

Written by playwright Elise Forier Edie, The Pink Unicorn centers on Trisha Lee, a mother navigating her child's coming out as gender nonconforming. With humor, honesty, and compassion, the play explores identity, parenting, and what it means to love bravely when the world feels uncertain.

Since 2010, Samantha Martí-Parisi has appeared on stages and screens throughout Tampa Bay and beyond. Her film and television credits include Netflix's Pain Hustlers, The Florida Project (Cannes Film Festival), Misfits and Monsters, Magic Mike, and numerous commercials and on-air appearances. Onstage, she has earned acclaim for performances at Stageworks, LAB Theater Project, and West Coast Players, receiving STAR Awards for Daniel's Husband and Moon Over Buffalo. Most recently, she starred in Red Hot Patriot: The Kick-Ass Wit of Molly Ivins and the world premiere of Goddess of the Hunt.

In addition to her performance work, Martí-Parisi is a tour guide at the historic Tampa Theatre, the founder of The Siren Media, and an advocate with Voices of Hope for Aphasia. Her interdisciplinary project Extraordinary Voices: Unheard Histories Brought to Life reflects a career-long commitment to storytelling rooted in empathy, education, and impact.

"At a time when so many families are navigating conversations about identity and acceptance, The Pink Unicorn offers a compassionate, honest look at what it means to love someone through uncertainty," said Martí-Parisi. "It's a story with humor, heart, and a message we need now more than ever."

The production is directed by Avery Anderson, founder of Story Keepers and a Tampa Bay-based arts producer, journalist, and community builder. Anderson conceived the site-specific staging to foster conversation and connection beyond the traditional theatre setting.

"This play doesn't ask audiences to sit back - it asks them to sit together," said Anderson. "By bringing The Pink Unicorn into homes and neighborhood spaces, we're creating room for listening, reflection, and shared experience. That kind of closeness feels essential right now."

The Pink Unicorn will be presented across multiple locations in St. Petersburg from January 15 through February 1, 2026, with each performance limited in capacity to preserve the intimate nature of the work.

