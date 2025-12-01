Previews: THE NUTCRACKER at Ovations Repertory Company

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On stage on December 20 at Sickles High School, Ovations Repertory Company, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to all, proudly announces its dazzling production of The Nutcracker Suite.

With a cast of 81 performers ranging from age 3 to adult, this inclusive performance celebrates the joy, talent, and dedication of students across Tampa Bay. Founder and Director Orlando Peña has created something magical, blending tradition with innovation to deliver a production that radiates energy and community spirit.

Peña, who has directed and choreographed productions across the U.S. and Europe and trained students who have gone on to Broadway and major ballet companies, brings decades of experience to Tampa Bay. Since founding Ovations Dance Academy of Tampa in 2021, he has built a thriving community of dancers and continues to expand Ovations’ legacy of artistry and outreach.

“ When I first arrived in Tampa, my first experience was Disney, the beach, and sports. Suddenly, as the studio opened and the students arrived, the energy and passion amongst the parents and students became contagious and thriving,” he explains. “Build it, and they will come.”

This year’s Nutcracker features an extraordinary lineup of guest artists. International dancer Esnel Ramos returns as Cavalier, bringing experience from Cuba’s National Ballet and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. Virginia Archer will perform as Sugar Plum, a Tampa-trained dancer and Ovations instructor. Roddy Doble, a former American Ballet Theatre and Boston Ballet soloist, joins as Snow King. Isabella Archer, a Youth America Grand Prix award winner and Ovations instructor, makes her debut as Snow Queen. Ukrainian folk dance specialists Andrian and Nazar Kadykalo will electrify the stage in the character dance Trepak.

“It’s important for the younger dancers to have interaction as well to experience the process of rehearsing with additional professionals working in the field. It confirms that their dreams are tangible and not out of reach.”

Beyond the stage, Ovations continues to give back to the community. Throughout December, the company will host events designed to bring the arts into neighborhoods and brighten the season for families, including a Winter Concert at David Falk Theatre, the Westchase Tree Lighting Celebration, a Sugar Plum Brunch at Memo Modern Italian, and a collaborative Nutcracker Suite with the Pinellas Wind Symphony in Dunedin on Dec 14 at Dunedin Community Center.

“Founded in New York, the Repertory exists to unite performers of all ages in celebrating their talents—not through awards, but by giving back. Our measure of success is the impact we make in the community, not the trophies we collect.”

Looking ahead, Peña plans to expand Ovations in 2026 by combining ballet with a live orchestra, offering audiences an even richer artistic experience. Upcoming productions include Hadestown Teen and Cinderella, both slated for early 2026.

Learn more and purchase tickets to Nutcracker at https://ovationsdanceoftampa.com/tickets-for-nutcracker-hadestown/repertory/