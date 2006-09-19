Previews: HOLIDAY CABARET at Beach Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On stage December 6 and 7 at the Beach Theatre is Holiday Cabaret, an intimate evening of holiday classic songs, born from owner and producer Hannah Hockman’s desire to honor the community that helped revive the theatre and to create a gathering place for holiday cheer.

Hockman explains, “We wanted to create something that truly celebrates the community that helped bring The Beach Theatre back to life and give people the chance to start a new holiday tradition. It’s an opportunity to showcase local talent, welcome new audiences, and make the theatre feel like a gathering place for holiday cheer.

“It's a way to connect with the audience and celebrate holiday joy! I am really looking forward to a couple special audience interaction moments we have planned.”

Music Director Juan Rodriguez returns after his standout role in the Grand Opening Cabaret, bringing continuity and artistry to the production.

“Juan was such a bright part of our Grand Opening Cabaret. His musicianship, professionalism, and genuine passion for guiding performers made that weekend unforgettable. Welcoming him back feels like inviting a member of the family home for the holidays. His return brings a sense of continuity and excitement to this next chapter.”

The cast features Elizabeth Meckler, Kristin Carbone, and Larry Alexander, a blend of seasoned favorites and fresh talent.

“Elizabeth is truly a joy to work with. She brings such heart, humor, and spark to every performance. I absolutely love the energy she carries onto the stage. Kristin is effortlessly perfect; she lights up a room the instant she steps into it and is the shining star you dream of for a holiday show. Larry is the epitome of a classy, seasoned professional. It’s an honor to have him in our corner, and I never take that for granted. And we’re thrilled to welcome back John Perez after his standout moment at our Grand Opening. His performance of ‘Goldeneye’ brought the house down, and he’s such a powerful presence on stage. Having him return for the holidays feels like a gift in itself. Together, this group creates a beautifully balanced cast with chemistry that’s genuine and undeniable.”

The combination of returning performers and newcomers ensures the show feels both familiar and fresh.

“That mix is one of the things that gives the cabaret its spark. Our returning performers bring experience and familiarity, while our newer artists offer fresh perspectives and new interpretations. The blend creates an energy that’s both exciting and comforting. Kinda like revisiting beloved traditions while discovering new ones!”

The weekend coincides with the Corey Avenue Craft Festival.

“The Craft Festival brings an extra layer of festivity to the weekend. Corey Avenue is buzzing with people shopping, exploring, and enjoying the season. Pairing that energy with a holiday performance gives visitors a full, joyful day of art, community, and live entertainment all in one place. It really makes the theatre feel like part of a larger celebration.”

Audiences can expect to leave uplifted after the 45‑minute performance.

“We hope they walk out smiling! We hope they feel lighter, brighter, and a little more connected to the season. Our goal is for audiences to feel uplifted, like they’ve taken a pause from the holiday rush to enjoy something meaningful and joyful.”

Looking ahead, Hockman hopes the cabaret will grow into a tradition for the theatre.

“We hope it becomes something the community looks forward to each year; like a signature Beach Theatre event that evolves while staying rooted in local talent and meaningful performances. As we grow, we’d love to bring in more artists, expand the programming, and continue building a tradition that feels uniquely ‘Beach Theatre.’”

The cabaret is a gesture of appreciation for the community.

“This theatre belongs to them. We want people to feel that The Beach Theatre is a place where they can celebrate, connect, and experience the magic of the season together. At its heart, the cabaret is a gift to the community that has supported us so wholeheartedly.”

Hockman adds, “Just that we’re incredibly grateful to both for the performers who bring their talent and to the audiences who bring the theatre to life. This cabaret is a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and we can’t wait to share the experience.”

A Holiday Cabaret runs December 6 and 7 at The Beach Theatre. Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.thebeachtheatre.org/holiday-cabaret