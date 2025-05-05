Previews: PIRATES PAST NOON KIDS at Straz's TECO Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be whisked away to deserted islands, secret maps, and daring pirates as Jack and Annie embark on another Magic Tree House adventure in Pirates Past Noon Kids. This fun show is performed by 29 Patel Conservatory students, ages 7-12.

Director Jamie Lynn Gilliam expressed her excitement about directing: “I love working with this age of performers. For many of them, it is the first time that they have been on stage. They are so willing to be anything, but I think they really like being pirates. Seeing their confidence grow throughout the process is always so rewarding."

Gilliam also discussed how the play, based on a beloved book series, influences the children and her direction: "It has been fun seeing how many of the performers have read the books and know Jack and Annie well. They know lots of details that I had to read up on."

When asked what she would like parents to know about the importance of participating in theater, Gilliam emphasized, "Empathy and cooperation. When we all must work together to create a finished product, we learn the importance of meeting our responsibilities, and when pretending to be someone we are not, we learn how to see the world through the eyes of others. When we see the world through another's eyes, we are more likely to meet strangers with compassion and kindness. Theater broadens our horizons, building trust, teamwork, and accountability. I am happy to be part of the theater education at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory."

Pirates Past Noon Kids is at Straz’ TECO Theatre on May 1-4 on Thursday and Friday, May 1 and 2 at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, May 3 and 4 at 1 and 4 p.m. The Sunday 1 p.m. show will be a special relaxed performance, designed to provide a welcoming environment that is judgment-free and accommodating to all guests. This includes subtle changes to technical elements, such as house lights remaining at half, the removal of strobe and fog effects, and avoiding sudden changes in amplified sound. Guests are encouraged to bring personal headphones, ear plugs, stim objects, and tablets into the venue. Relaxed performances offer an excellent opportunity for parents to introduce their youngest children to the world of theatre. Get tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2425-season/patel-conservatory/pirates-past-noon

