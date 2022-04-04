BWW Previews: MUSICAL ABOUT BELOVED POOH BEAR WITH RUMBLY IN HIS TUMBLY at Straz Center TECO Theatre

Coming to Straz Center on April 7 - 10 is Disney's Winnie the Pooh, KIDS!, a story based on cherished childhood characters. Featuring new songs and music from the 2011 animated film, Winnie the Pooh and his friends work together to rescue Christopher Robin from the Backson.

Winnie the Pooh, KIDS!, features a massive cast of 31 students ages seven to 13.

Eleven-year-old Charlie Maddux went to his first audition at Patel and walked away with the role of Winnie the Pooh.

Charlie explained his reaction to being notified that he was cast as the beloved bear.

"I fell joy in my heart when my dad showed me in the car. It was really, really, really exciting."

Charlie said that his character was very food-motivated, and he made the character his own, putting himself into the mind of Winnie the Pooh.

"I put myself into his brain, how he would react to not having any honey and how determined he is to find some. He will travel from South America to Australia to find some honey if he has to."



Charlie said that everyone should come to see the musical, and his favorite song from the show, "The Tummy Song," allows him to express his displeasure at not having honey and how he always cares for his tummy.

Director Sarah Berland is excited for the audience to relive a piece of their childhood with well-known friends they've known their whole lives and get reintroduced to them on their hunt for Christopher Robin.

Sarah said that she loves watching the cast have their aha moments.

"For me, the most enjoyable part is watching it when things really click for them, and they start to take ownership of the roles and the characters. I give them blocking and tell them what to do. When they really start to get it, they really feel empowered, and I find that to be the most exciting thing," said Sarah.

She said that the television and movie characters translated well to the stage.

"These are timeless characters funny to watch no matter what the medium is. There's lots of fun energy. The theme is that friendships are worth fighting for, old and new. I would love afterward for people to say that was a great show, not just for a bunch of kids, but a great show overall."

When asked what he wants someone to be talking about after the musical ends, Charlie responded, "This is a joyful musical, entertaining, filled with songs and some really pretty funny moments. People will probably say that it was an awesome show, entertaining, and exciting."

Disney's Winnie the Pooh, KIDS! Is April 7-10 at Straz's TECO Theatre. A relaxed performance will occur on April 9 at 1 pm. Subtle changes to technical elements may include house lights remaining at half, the removal of strobe and fog effects, and avoidance of sudden changes in amplified sound. Guests may bring personal headphones, earplugs, stim objects, and tablets into the performance venue. Relaxed performances are judgment-free. To learn more or buy tickets, visit https://www.strazcenter.org/Events/Patel-Shows/Winnie-the-Pooh,-KIDS