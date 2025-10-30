Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at Straz Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I walked into the Straz Center not knowing what to expect. I left breathless, heart full, and utterly enchanted. Water for Elephants isn’t just a show—it’s a full-body experience that sweeps you into a world where magic, movement, and emotion collide under the big top.

From the first moment, the action never let up.

As the elderly Mr. Jankowski (Robert Tully) recounted his youth, the stage pulsed with life—actors who weren’t just performers, but shape-shifters of talent. Dancers, gymnasts, acrobats, jugglers—this ENTIRE cast redefined what it means to be a triple threat. They were quintuple threats, circus sorcerers, and emotional conduits all at once.

And the puppeteer animals? Absolute beauty. Crafted with such grace and operated with such soul, they transcended mechanics and became living, breathing characters. They moved with such grace and emotion that you forgot they weren’t real. The horse (Yves Artieres), in particular, was unforgettable. The actor didn’t just operate the puppet—he became the horse. Every flick of the tail, every tremble of muscle, every glance was so heartbreakingly real that when a sad scene came to pass, tears welled in my eyes. It was devastating and beautiful.

And it wasn’t just the horse. The stage came alive with a menagerie of puppeteered brilliance—an expressive orangutan (Nancy Luna), a prowling lion (Adam Fuller), all brought to life by actors who embodied their creatures with uncanny precision and emotional depth. They didn’t just mimic movement; they channeled spirit.

But what truly stunned me was the emotional current running through every scene. Joy, anger, heartbreak, wonder—it was all there, woven into the choreography, the lighting, the smallest gesture. It was a circus, yes—but one that dared to be intimate, vulnerable, and deeply human.

At the heart of it all was a romance that glowed with tenderness and longing. Jacob and Marlena (Zachary Keller, Helen Krushinski) sang with voices so rich and resonant, they seemed to carry the weight of every emotion in the room. Their chemistry was palpable, their connection undeniable. You didn’t just hear them—you felt them.

But this wasn’t just a love story—it was a battle for dignity under the thumb of August, a hateful, abusive ringmaster (Connor Sullivan). His cruelty was chilling, his control absolute. He made good men feel like nothing, crushing spirit with a sneer and a snap of his whip. The emotional toll was real, and the audience felt every ounce of it.

This was a magical night.

Water for Elephants is a masterclass in contrast—beauty and brutality, love and oppression, magic and menace. It took my breath away. It’s not just a circus. It’s a revelation. A truly one-of-a-kind experience that reminds us that sometimes, the most unexpected places hold the most unforgettable stories.

Reader Reviews

Need more Tampa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...