THE MAGI to be Presented at Pinellas County Center for the Arts

The cast and director of American Stage's upcoming holiday musical The Magi features three graduates of local performing arts high school, Pinellas County Center for the Arts.

PCCA alumni Tristan Braboy and Morgan Tapp play The Magi, a band that has been touring for eight years, and a couple for nearly as long. The story finds the duo at a crossroads, just in time for the holiday season: Nixon (Braboy) wants to settle down and buy a house, while Judevine (Tapp), wants to sign a major contract and continue touring.

The musical is based on O. Henry's classic holiday short story, The Gift of the Magi. The original story follows a couple in early 1900s New York City, who give up their most prized possession to buy each other the perfect Christmas gift. In doing so, they sacrifice the one thing that would have given their partner's gift meaning.

Audiences are in for a complete reimagining with The Magi. Featuring an indie-folk soundtrack by Eli Pafumi, Nixon and Judevine navigate their relationship's twists and turns in a show that blends holiday rom-com warmth with indie-musical honesty.

Directing The Magi is Anthony Gervais, Associate Artistic Director of American Stage – and also a PCCA graduate. The Magi runs from December 4 to 21, 2025, at American Stage at the Raymond James Theatre.