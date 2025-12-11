 tracker
Photo/Video: Stitch Makes Appearance at ALADDIN on Broadway

Stitch joined the Genie on stage for a special holiday call to action, encouraging the audience to donate a toy to Toys for Tots.

By: Dec. 11, 2025


As part of Disney's Holiday Magic Tour, Stitch brought an extra dose of surprise to audiences by making his debut during the curtain call of Aladdin on Broadway on Wednesday, December 10th. Following the final bows, Stitch popped up in one of the balcony boxes before joining Genie on stage for a special holiday call to action, encouraging the audience to donate a toy to Toys for Tots for children and families who need it most.

Check out a photo and video from the moment here!

This holiday season, Disney is inspiring fans and families everywhere to "Make Someone's Holiday Magic” and celebrate the joy of giving back. To learn more, visit Disney.com/HolidayMagic. Disney has embarked on a Holiday Magic Tour to more than 20 cities around the world, spreading cheer through Toys for Tots toy donations, community activations, special surprises, and moments of joy for kids and families.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson



