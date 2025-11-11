Previews: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Patel Conservatory - Straz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On November 14-23, the Straz Center’s TECO Theater transforms into the magical Land of Oz, so get ready to click your heels and let your imagination soar. A cast of young stars, ages 10 to 18, will sweep you up in a whirlwind adventure as they bring The Wizard of Oz to life.

At the helm is director Cory Kennedy Barrow, whose vision for Oz is anything but ordinary. “The Wizard of Oz, has an amazing life in the hearts and minds of its audiences. Through our production, I wanted to honor the nostalgic influences of the L. Frank Baum book and MGM film adaptation while uplifting what makes this production so unique--live performance. One thing I love about theater is the unspoken agreement formed between the actors and audience to suspend our disbelief and spend the next, how many ever minutes, connected to each other through story and music. Knowing that we were performing in a Black Box theatre I decided to lean into that suspension and explore a less traditional approach to The Wizard of Oz.”

With a barn-turned-playground set by Cindi Taylor and puppetry artistry courtesy of Orlando artist Bryan Jager, this Oz is a living, breathing dreamscape.

“I absolutely love puppetry, and we have some really beautiful pieces built by Bryan. Our actress playing Toto, along with the ensemble bringing the Great and Powerful Oz to life, has fully embraced the challenge of learning this new skill. During rehearsal, the cast was so captivated by their work that when I turned around to see what all the chatter was about, I was met with a sea of phones and awestruck faces; everyone eager to capture a bit of that theater magic.”

Barrow’s cast has been nurtured through warm-ups, meditations, and ensemble games like “whoosh,” building a community where younger students learn from older ones and everyone shares the spotlight. “It takes a fully engaged cast to bring the show to life,” she says. “The portrayal of a young person fighting to be heard but feeling powerless resonates deeply with their personal experiences.”

And at the heart of it all?

Photo by Shazarah Rahaman

Zahra Sparkman, 17, steps into the sparkling shoes of Dorothy Gale. She says that her initial reaction upon hearing the news was to call her mother. “Her joy and excitement… makes me want to strive to live up to her dream.”

“Stepping into such a well-known and well-loved character comes with a lot of pressure and expectation, so I would say the best way I've prepared is to get rid of that aspect of pressure, mirroring other performances and remembering that it's my own unique version of Dorothy.”

Her favorite moment? The Cornfield scene. “It is just so fun to be on stage with other people that bring so much energy and joy… I find myself laughing and smiling so genuinely whenever we run it.” And yes, she sings “Over the Rainbow”—a moment she describes as “a deep connection to and appreciation for theater and music and the message that Dorothy is sending about hope.”

Sparkman also connects deeply with Dorothy’s emotional journey. “Dorothy desperately wants to be heard, and wants to have a place of her own where she can feel free to express all of her hopes, wishes, and dreams… I can really empathize with that.”

She hopes young audiences walk away with a positive message: “Even when it seems like there isn’t any joy or excitement or magic in your life, the people you love and that love you are the most magical thing you have.”

Barrow says, “The heart of The Wizard of Oz remains timelessly relatable to young people. Each story beat is guided by joy and the courage to believe, even when faced with the seemingly impossible. The Scarecrow is searching for a brain, but he's is the one devising plans along their journey; the Tinman is searching for a heart, but he feels so deeply that he's often brought to tears at the thought of his friends being put in danger; the lion is searching for courage, but he constantly works to push past his fears in each trial and tribulation; and Dorothy is longing to go home, but what she doesn't realize is that home has been with her the whole time she just needs to recognize the love that surrounds her.”



Barrow observes that, through conversations with the young artists in the cast, the depiction of a young person striving to be heard while feeling powerless strongly mirrors their own personal experiences. She believes this is a key reason the story has remained beloved for more than 120 years and continues to be reimagined. For Barrow, the journey of learning self-belief and discovering joy alongside those around us is a universal part of the human experience. It is a story that deserves to be celebrated time and again.

This Wizard of Oz is a love letter to imagination, ensemble, and the joy of finding your way home. And when asked what she’d ask L. Frank Baum, Barrow reflects: “I often wonder what it would mean to L. Frank Baum to see the ever-growing reach of his legacy… In the end, I think that’s the true magic of Oz. It reminds us that no matter where life takes us, no matter what ‘home’ means to you, there’s truly no place like home.”

The Wizard of Oz runs Nov. 14–23 at the Straz Center’s TECO Theater. Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 2 and 7 p.m. Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2526-season/patel-conservatory/the-wizard-of-oz