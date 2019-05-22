Outside Lands Announces 2019 Food & Drink Lineup
Only at Outside Lands do festival-goers plan their meals as excitedly as they plan their shows, and what else would one expect at the festival that changed the landscape forever? Here, 200+ menu items from 80 restaurants combine with 46 wineries, 31 breweries, and 6 cocktail bars to underscore why Northern California's culinary culture is among the best in the country. Outside Lands has seven distinct food and drink experiences -- A Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cheese Lands, Outside Clams, GastroMagic, and Cocktail Magic -- allowing festival-goers to immerse themselves in a food and drink wonderland, all while discovering the culinary creatives who make the Bay Area so special. Outside Lands will take place in San Francisco's historic Golden Gate Park August 9-11, 2019. 3-Day and Single Day tickets are on sale now via www.sfoutsidelands.com.
A Taste of the Bay Area 2019
80 Bay Area Restaurants
A Taste of the Bay Area stays true to its mission in showcasing the region's rising stars, diversity of eats and growing trends. Culinary aficionado Tanya Kollar, who has diligently worked behind the scenes at Outside Lands since 2010, has curated the 80-part lineup. Some of the Bay Area's most interesting pop-up restaurants join the festival this year. There is Pinoy Heritage, Francis Ang's fantastic Filipino venture, Oakland's wildly popular Chef Smelly's Creole and Soul Food, and Cannaisseur, known for creating exquisite cannabis-infused dining experiences. With Henry's + KronnerBurger, Oakland's much beloved chef Chris Kronner revives his KronnerBurger, "the burger to believe in," for Outside Lands. Also rolling in from the East Bay isXolo with its creative Mexican eats, including Impossible Burritos.
The Marina's Causwells joins the party with its famous smash-style Americana Burgers while Rooh will throw down inventive Indian fare with dishes likeChicken Koliwada, and Noosh will serve Eastern Mediterranean-inspired bites like Aleppo Chicken Pita Sandwiches. Festival-goers can further cross borders as they traverse the fields for menu items like Sisig Fried Rice, Sweet Corn Arepas, Chicken Katsu Sandos, Xi'an Dumplings and Ethnic Confusion Rice Bowls.
Hawaiian fare has a moment at Outside Lands. James Beard award winning chef Sam Choy brings his Poke to the Max to the festival, serving among other popular items, Spam Musubi, whereby a slice of grilled Spam meets rice, nori, and a sweet-savory unagi glaze, while Michael Mina, Michelle Karr-Ueoka and Wade Ueoka bring their newly opened Trailblazer Tavern to VIP. Here they will dish island-style items like Kalua Pig Steam Buns. Outside Lands welcomes another Michelin-starred restaurant -- Omakase will serve Edomae-style sushi in VIP, and A16 will neighbor them, spinning their perfect, wood-fired Neapolitan pies.
Whether in Guittard's Liquid Chocolate Bars, Humphry Slocombe's Secret Breakfast Sundaes or Sharona's Chocolate Shop's Chocolate Covered S'mores, dessert has never been lacking at Outside Lands. This year, Sugar Daddy adds to the decadency with Cotton Candy Bouquets on a Churro Stickand Hookt Mini Doughnuts whips up Fresh Mini Doughnut Sundaes.
Beer Lands 2019
31 Northern California Breweries
Beer Lands bows down to Northern California brewing and celebrates the region's close-knit community. With Dave McLean, Co-Founder of Admiral Maltings and Founder of Magnolia Brewing Company and Alembic Bar at the helm, the 2019 lineup puts forth 31 breweries that showcase what Cali brewing is all about. New to the experience this year is Woods Beer Co., which, as one of the Bay Area's top urban breweries, is crafting some of the most eclectic and adventurous small batch beers on the scene. Favorites like Altamont, Alvarado Street, and Lost Coast return with everything from West Coast throwbacks to Belgian style whites.
For the second year in a row, McLean will team up with at least two breweries,Sonoma Springs and Local, in advance of the festival to make different special edition Outside Lands brews for the Beer Lands menu. Making the beers even more local, each will use Admiral Malt from organic California family farms.
Returning long-standing partners Heineken and Strongbow will be featured throughout the entire festival grounds with Strongbow Hard Ciders served alongside Heineken and Heineken Light. Local favorite Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. returns as the Official Craft Beer partner of Outside Lands, serving up its juicy party-starter Hazy Little Thing IPA-a 2018 beer of the year winner-alongside Outside Lands Saison, the legendary Pale Ale, and other Sierra Nevada specialties.
Wine Lands 2019
46 Wineries Between Wine Lands and VIP; 42 of which are from Northern California
Wine Lands uncorks 125 different wines while bringing together the most interesting, diverse and small production California wineries, presented by the very people who make them. The consummate host and vinophile, Peter Eastlake, has a flair for pairing iconic wineries and Wine Country darlings while also nodding to growing trends that are perfectly suited to a music festival, like beverages by the can (a la West + Wilder, Hoxie Spritzer, andBushido Japanese Sake). More than half of the wines on the Wine Lands menu will be priced at $10-14 per glass.
In keeping with Outside Lands' environmental ethos, bolstered by headliner Paul Simon's commitment to donating the net proceeds from his performance to San Francisco Parks Alliance and Friends of the Urban Forest, organic and biodynamic wines are well represented at Wine Lands. Bonterra, a pioneer in organic and biodynamic vineyards and winemaking for three decades, is making its festival debut and will reside alongside other Wine Lands vineyards with a deep commitment to organic farming like Preston Farm & Winery andScharffenberger Cellars.
Wine Lands is also thrilled to welcome Aperture Cellars and its star winemaker Jesse Katz, considered one of the most influential young winemakers in the U.S., Saison Cellar, with single vineyard wines from San Francisco's Michelin-starred restaurant; Seven % Solution, a forward-pushing wine collective that celebrates California's rarest grape varieties, from aglianico to mourvedre to verdelho; Edaphos by Ernest, a laboratory for small-lot Sonoma wines that utilizes off-beat varietals and incorporates ancient approaches to winemaking like clay amphora aging; DAOU Vineyards with its formidable Paso Robles cabernet sauvignon, and No Fine Print from two music industry veterans: Pat Corcoran (Chance the Rapper's Manager) and Tim Smith (Skrillex and Zedd's Manager). For the right fit, Wine Lands always makes an exception for varietals outside of California, and such is the case this year with James Beard Award Winner Terry Theise, bringing his selections of a boutique wines from Germany and Austria.
Iconic Sonoma County winery Rodney Strong Vineyards' new UPSHOT Wineswill be featured throughout the festival grounds as the premium wines offered, and as part of the "Run Free Road Trip" cross country adventure, 14 Handswill return to Outside Lands with its custom converted horse-trailer-turned-wine-bar. Festival-goers can stop by to try frosé and some of 14 Hands' favorite wines.
For the first time, Eastlake will be curating an all-star Wine Lands selection in VIP, featuring rare, much sought after Falanghina & Gamay from Arnot-Roberts, Turley's unicorn alert White Zinfandel and legendary Old Vine Zinfandel, Scribe's delicious Estate Chardonnay & Pinot Noir, and Lorenza'spure magic 2018 Rosé. Adding to the cool factor, the VIP bar will also offer a daily program of winemaker's on hand to talk about their wines.
Cocktail Magic 2019
6 Bay Area Cocktail Bars
Bar hopping within Cocktail Magic is a snap - here Outside Lands ticket-holders find a stellar mixology experience from six Bay Area bars, many of which have long topped the area's, if not the country's, best cocktail lists. This year, Cocktail Magic will not only feature more of its namesake magic -- Jon Armstrong is joined by Jade, who earned the Female Magician of the Year award, Karl Hein, and SF's own Dennis Kyriakos -- but it will also see other-worldly DJ sets and musical performances from Monster Rally, Black Taffyand ZEBUEL. Cocktails will abound -- look for 15 Romolo, which turned 21 this year, The Snug, a Pac Heights hotspot, Starline Social Club, debuting at Outside Lands from Oakland and fitting right in with its artist forward mission,Comstock Saloon, known for its cocktails with a historical slant, The Treasury, an elegant Financial District watering hole, and RadHaus, a Bavarian style beer hall within the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture that has an equally esteemable cocktail selection. Cocktails will be made with festival spirit partners: Ketel One Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio Tequila and Hendrick's Gin.
GastroMagic 2019
GastroMagic, the festival's culinary stage, will return, serving up fantastical and delicious entertainment. Stay tuned for an announcement on its lineup and programming.
The 2019 Outside Lands Menu is below
Lineup and menu items are subject to change
All new vendors are marked by (new)
A TASTE OF THE BAY AREA 2019
80 Bay Area Restaurants, Trucks and Food Carts
A16 (VIP)
Wood-Fired Bianca Pizzas, Wood-Fired Salsiccia Pizzas
Alba Ray's
Chicken and Andouille Sausage Jambalaya Burritos, Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches, Beignets
Alicia's Tamales Los Mayas
Carnitas Tamales, Mexican Street Corn
Azalina's
Malaysian Lamb Curry Sandwiches, Chicken Curry or Peanut Tofu Nachos
BaconLand
Bacon Flights, BLTs, Bacon Crunch Bars
Big Chef Tom's Belly Burgers
Pork Belly Burgers, Crinkle Cut French Fries
Bini's Kitchen
Nepalese Lamb Dumplings, Nepalese Chicken Curry Burritos
Cannaisseur Series
Five Spice Duck Meatball Sliders
Cassava
Buttermilk Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowls, Popcorn Shrimp Rice Bowls
Causwells (new)
Americana Burgers, Beet and Quinoa Burgers
Charles Chocolates
Brownie Hot Fudge Sundaes, Gourmet S'mores, Frozen Hot Chocolate
Chef Smelly's Creole and Soul Food (new)
Famous Surf and Turf Fries, Dungeness Crab and Lobster Fries, Impossible Burgers
Dabba
Ethnic Confusion Rice Bowls and Wraps, Nitro Chai
Dumpling Time
Xi'An Vegetable Dumplings, Steamed Matcha Buns with Milk Custard
Earthly Delights
Philly Cheesesteaks, Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches, Garlic Fries
El Huarache Loco
Chilaquiles, Quesadillas, Huaraches
Endless Summer Sweets
Loaded Funnel Cakes, Hand-Dipped Corn Dogs
Escape From New York Pizza
Pesto Potato Pizza Slices, Combination Pizza Slices
FK Frozen Custard Bars
Made-to-Order Frozen Custard Bars
FOB Kitchen
Stir-Fried Veggie Glass Noodles, Crispy Pork Eggrolls
Freshroll
Crab Fried Rice, Pho Broth, Taro Chips
Global Gourmet Catering (VIP)
Argentinian Sausage Hoagies, Smoked Chicken Wings, Seafood Boil
Guerra's Quality Meats (new)
Toscano Sloppy Joes, Vegetarian Po' Boys, Kettle Chips
Guittard Chocolate
Liquid Chocolate Bars
Henry's + KronnerBurger (new)
KronnerBurger, EarthBurger, Vegan Chili Cheese Fries
Hookt Mini Doughnuts (new)
Fresh Mini Doughnut Sundaes
Itani Ramen
Chicken Shoyu or Veggie Miso Ramen, Chicken Katsu Sandos
Koja Kitchen
Beef Kamikaze Fries, Vegan Zen Kamikaze Fries
Little Brothers
Signature Sweet & Savory Cookies, Cold Brew Coffee
Little Skillet
Chicken & Waffles, Watermelon Cups, Red Velvet Cupcakes
Little Star Pizza
Sausage Deep-Dish Pizza Slices, Pepperoni Thin-Crust Pizza Slices
Lucca Foods
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Meatball Sub Sandwiches
Metal + Match (new)
Crab Nachos, Popcorn Shrimp
Nombe
Ramenburgers, Sushi Burritos
Noosh (new)
Aleppo Chicken Pita Sandwiches, Grilled Mushroom Pita Sandwiches
Omakase (new; VIP)
Chef's Selection of Assorted Sushi
Pacific Catch
Hawaiian Ahi Poke with Wonton Crisps, Fish and Chips
Peaches Patties
Jamaican Beef or Irie Lentil Patties, Jamaican Jerk Turkey Legs
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen
Sweet Corn Arepas, Yuca Fries, Sweet Plantains
Pinoy Heritage (new)
Sisig Fried Rice, Pork Lumpia, Carioca Rice Donuts
Precita Park Cafe
Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches, Hot and Iced Equator Coffee
Project Juice (new)
Organic Cold-Pressed Juices, Superfood Smoothies, Adaptogen Lattes
Proposition Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Curly Fries
Rich Table
Porcini Doughnuts with Raclette Cheese
Rooh (new)
Chicken Koliwada, Paneer Chili Roll, Chicken Tikka Kathi Roll, Chorizo Pulao
Rosamunde Sausage Grill
Flame-Grilled Sausage Sandwiches, House-Made Bacon Potato Salad
Sabores del Sur
Beef Empanadas, Award-Winning Alfajores
Sataysfied
Indonesian Mie Tek Tek Noodles, Chicken Satays, Potstickers
SF Kebab Mediterranean Grill
Lamb & Beef Gyro, Chicken Gyro, or Falafel Wraps; Hummus & Pita, Greek Salads
Sharona's Chocolate Shop
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Chocolate-Covered S'mores
Son's Addition
Pulled Pork Banh Mis, Dirty Fries with Chorizo Gravy
Sorrel
Fried Chicken Sandwiches with Japapeño Slaw, Crispy Rosemary Potatoes
Southpaw BBQ
Smoked Pork, Brisket, or Jackfruit Sandwiches, Sweet Potato Tots
Steap Tea Bar
Organic Matcha Lattes with Boba, Taro Milk with Boba
Sugar Daddy (new)
Cotton Candy Bouquets on a Churro Stick
Suite Foods Waffles
Liége Waffles Stuffed with Fried Chicken or Whipped Cream, Hand-Cut Belgian Fries
Tacolicious
Tacos: Chicken, Carnitas, Summer Squash or Baja-Style Fish
The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen
Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Tomato Soup, Crispy Maple Brussels Sprouts
The Farmer's Wife
Stone Fruit and Gravenstein Apple Melts, Lamb Merguez and Chimichurri Melts, Albacore Tuna Melts
The Japanese Pantry
Spicy Japanese Tater Tots
The Monk's Kettle
Grilled Bratwursts, Pretzel Knots with Beer Cheese
Three Twins Ice Cream
Ice Cream Wafer Sandwiches, Ice Cream Scoops
Trailblazer Tavern (new; VIP)
Kalua Pig Steam Buns, Kimchee Fried Rice, Umami Kettle Chips
Tres Tequila Lounge & Mexican Kitchen
Mexican Hot Dogs, Carne Asada Nachos, Elotes
Up & Under Pub and Grill
Waffle Fries with Crazy Toppings
Wise Sons
Pastrami Reubens, Pastrami Cheese Fries
Xolo (new)
Impossible Burritos, Carne Asada Burritos, Pollo Burritos, Guacamole and Chips
FOOD TRUCKS & CARTS 2019
Curry Up Now
Tikka Masala Burritos and Bowls, Deconstructed Samosas, Mango Lassi
Event Specialists
Cinnamon Churros, Jalapeño Cheese-Filled Pretzels
Humphry Slocombe
Secret Breakfast Sundaes, Root Beer Floats, Ice Cream Scoops
Jackrabbit Kitchen
House-Made Sliders, Mac & Cheese, Cheddar Scallion Tots
Lady Falcon Coffee Club
Small-Batch Drip Coffees, Cascara Hibiscus Pink Crushes
Johnny Doughnuts
Old Fashioned Doughnuts, Wheat-Free Doughnuts
Kabob Trolley
Falafel Gyrös, Gyrö Burritos, Gyrö Salads
Mozzeria
Personal Margherita Pizzas, Personal Salumi Pizzas
Rocko's Ice Cream Tacos
Ice Cream Tacos, Custom-Dipped Frozen Bananas
Sam Choy's Poke to the Max (new)
Poke Rice Plates, Pork Belly Rice Plates, Korean Fried Chicken, Spam Musubi
Señor Sisig
Señor Sisig Burritos, Sisig Tacos
The Chairman
Pork Belly Steamed Baos, Miso Tofu Baked Baos
OUTSIDE CLAMS 2019
Woodhouse Fish Co.
Lobster Rolls, Raw & BBQ Oysters, Clam Chowder Bread Bowls
BEER LANDS 2019
31 Northern California Breweries
Ace Cider
Almanac
Altamont
Alvarado Street
Anchor
Anderson Valley
Bear Republic
Calicraft
Drake's
Elysian
Faction
Fort Point
Golden Road
Hard Frescos
High Water
Laughing Monk
Local
Lost Coast
Mad River
Magnolia
North Coast
Oakland United
Old Kan
Seismic
Seven Stills
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Sonoma Springs
Speakeasy
Sudwerk
Strongbow Hard Ciders
Woods Beer Co. (new)
WINE LANDS 2019
46 Wineries Between Wine Lands and VIP; 42 of which are from Northern California
Angels & Cowboys
Aperture (new)
Arnot-Roberts (new; VIP)
Ashes & Diamonds
Atlas Wine Co.
Bonterra
Buena Vista
Bushido Sake
Cellars 33 (new)
Charles & Charles
Copain
CrossBarn
DAOU Vineyards (new)
DeLoach
Dry Creek Vineyard
Edaphos by Ernest (new)
Furthermore (new)
Hoxie Spritzer
Joel Gott
Long Meadow Ranch
Lorenza Rosé (VIP)
Martine's Wines
Mazzocco Sonoma (new)
No Fine Print (new)
Preston Farm & Winery
Ram's Gate (new)
Red Car
Rodney Strong Vineyards
Saison Cellar (new)
Scharffenberger Cellars
Scribe (VIP)
Seven % Solution (new; a collective featuring 6 wineries)
SLO Down Wines
Terry Theise Selections (new)
Tropical Moscato
The Withers
Turley Wine Cellars (VIP)
Unti Vineyards
Valravn (new)
A Selection of Japanese Sake
We
