Cinnabar Theater To Open 2026 With MY FAIR LADY

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cinnabar Theater will open its 2026 season with MY FAIR LADY, the Lerner and Loewe musical, presented at the Warren Theater on the campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. The production will be directed by Christian Arteaga, with music direction by Brett Strader.

The musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a young woman who begins speech lessons with Professor Henry Higgins, leading to a series of personal and social transformations. The score includes well-known songs such as “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “On the Street Where You Live.”

The cast will feature Brittany Law as Eliza Doolittle, Trevor Hoffmann as Professor Henry Higgins, Tim Setzer as Colonel Pickering, Nathan Cummings as Alfred P. Doolittle, Liam Cody as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, Katie Veale as Mrs. Pearce and Mrs. Higgins, and Molly Larson-Shine as Mrs. Eynsford-Hill. The ensemble includes Zane Walters, Hannah Woolfenden, Nico Jaochico, and Olivia Manz.

The creative team includes Christian Arteaga as director, Brett Strader as music director, Elise Clark as stage manager, John Sheridan and Isabelle McLoone as assistant stage managers, Aissa Simbulan as set designer, Donnie Frank as costume, hair, and makeup designer, April George as lighting designer, Ross Tiffany-Brown as technical director, and Mateo Felix as prop designer. Cinnabar Theater is led by Executive Director Diane Dragone and Artistic Director Nathan Cummings.

The production is recommended for audiences ages 10 and up. Evening performances will begin at 7:00 p.m., with matinees scheduled for Sunday afternoons. Performances will take place as part of Cinnabar Theater’s On the Road season while construction continues on the company’s new performance home.

Tickets are available through Cinnabar Theater’s website or by phone.

San Francisco / Bay Area Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. URINETOWN (Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble) 16.9% of votes 2. THE DAY THE SKY TURNED ORANGE (San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company / Z Space) 8.5% of votes 3. SWEENEY TODD (Cabrillo Stage) 8.2% of votes Vote Now!