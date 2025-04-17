THE BOOK OF MORMON, BEETLEJUICE, And More Set for The King Center 2025-26 Broadway Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The King Center has announced the 25–26 Broadway Season for the King Center. The upcoming season includes the following national touring Broadway productions: THE BOOK OF MORMON, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN and BEETLEJUICE.

“The King Center is proud to present our fifth season of national touring Broadway to the Space Coast”, said Bob Papke, General Manager at the King Center, Vice President, ASM Global. “This season's lineup features a dynamic mix of iconic classics and bold, contemporary hits, offering something for everyone. We invite everyone to join us and experience Broadway at its best, right here in Brevard.”

Season Ticket Packages for the 25–26 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series will go on sale Friday, May 16 at KingCenter.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Dec. 15–16, 2025 (2 performances)

King Center

THE BOOK OF MORMON is the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical from the creators of SOUTH PARK and AVENUE Q.

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Feb. 24–25, 2026 (2 performances)

King Center

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN

April 12-13, 2026 (2 performances)

King Center

There's trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall. Featuring songs such as "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," "'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle" and “Gary, Indiana," THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

BEETLEJUICE

May 24, 2026

King Center

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Tickets

Season ticket holders enjoy every show in the series at reduced pricing from single ticket purchases, priority seat selection, ticket exchange opportunities, along with surprises throughout the season.

KingCenter.com and the King Center Ticket Office are the only official sources for Season Tickets to the 25–26 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series. If you purchase Season Tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

