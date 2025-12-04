Pompano Beach Arts To Present The Eighth Annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pompano Beach Arts will present the return of the Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival, a three-day celebration of voice, rhythm and words, taking place December 11–13, 2025 at the Ali Cultural Center (Days 1 & 2) and the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Day 3.

Now in its eighth year, Exit 36 continues to honor the creative legacy of cultural arts pioneers who shaped South Florida's vibrant spoken word scene. Exit 36 has hosted visitors from across the United States including Hawaii and also Canada.

Featuring 40 competing poets, world-class performances, workshops, and artists' talks, Exit 36 continues to elevate voices from across the region, nation, and world. Over three electric days, stories will collide and soar as poets compete for $9,500 in prizes, including $5,000 for First Place and nightly awards for highest-scoring performances.

We invite audiences to witness the transformative power of spoken word—bold, unfiltered, and alive. Join us as we celebrate the future of poetry and the global ties strengthened through its artistry.