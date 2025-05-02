NAUGHTY BITS: A MODEST PROPOSAL FOR BANNING SHAKESPEARE Comes to Orlando Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How dirty is Shakespeare, really? You're about to find out. In Naughty Bits: A Modest Proposal for Banning Shakespeare, HudsonWerks Theater exposes the Bard's bawdiest bits in a whip-smart, zany satire landing at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

Presented in the Green Venue at The Orlando Family Stage Black Box Theater, Naughty Bits pulls back the curtain on Shakespeare's dirtiest jokes – the ones that gave your English teacher the vapors – and serves them up with Elizabethan flair and modern-day mayhem.

An esteemed Shakespearean scholar leads the audience on a journey through some of the most scandalous lines from the canon, interpreted with full-bodied hilarity by THE PLAYERS. Along the way, a smug Governor, a drag-obsessed Congressman, and a pearl-clutching Moms For Liberty Mom wander into the lecture – only to be scandalized by the filthy filigree of 400-year-old filth.

“Why, masters, have your wind instruments been in Naples, that they speak i'th' nose thus?”

Yes, that's Shakespeare. And yes, that clown is joking about syphilis!

As modern America wrestles with book bans, moral panics, and fringe-politics-gone mainstream, , Naughty Bits dares to ask:…. (we need to make the point that it's not some hypothetical future; new laws in FL and other states make it a felony right now to teach and distribute the classics)

Timely. Outrageous. Unapologetically dirty.

Naughty Bits dares to ask what's hiding in the footnotes — and who gets to decide what's too naughty for the stage.

