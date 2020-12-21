Mad Cow Theatre Announces Women Of Pompeii

Created to enhance the experience of the Orlando Science Center's blockbuster exhibit, Pompeii: The Immortal City, the Women of Pompeii is an original theater project that offers an archeological dig of a theatrical kind, one that focuses on the heart of life for a woman in an ancient empire. In three, original, entertaining experiences-virtual and live-Mad Cow Theatre provides a dramatic window into the lives of the women of Pompeii. Who were they? What did they leave behind? And what if their ghosts could tell the tale?

"In spite of the challenges due to Covid-19, we're thrilled to bring this educational exhibit to life through the power of theater," says Mitzi Maxwell, Mad Cow Theatre's Executive Director. "Through virtual storytelling, as well as safe and socially distant live experiences, we are creating original theater that entertains and educates in delightful ways. It's exciting!"

A three-part theatrical experience, Women of Pompeii begins with the Voices of Pompeii, a series of seven, linked monologues online at www.WomenofPompeii.com; then, through a family-friendly daytime show, an adventurous archeologist and her absent-minded assistant bring the tall tales of ancient gods and goddesses to life in Pompeii in the Parks; and finally, Taste of Pompeii offers an al fresco evening of themed food, wine, and entertainment in the plaza on Church Street downtown.

"Because of the pandemic," Maxwell continues, "we created a virtual theater component, but the silver lining seems to be opportunities to partner with other museums and educational organizations-anywhere really-to bring history to life through the amazing power of theater."

With original scripts by local playwright Stacy Barton, and original music by local composer Bobbie Bell, a team of artists, designers, directors, videographers, and performers join forces to bring Women of Pompeii to life.