Annual Cappies Award to be Held at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and South Florida Cappies Inc. will present the 23rd Annual Cappies Awards to recognize achievements in high school theater on Tuesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. in the Au-Rene Theater.

Nominees from 28 schools in Broward and Palm Beach counties will compete for awards in 49 categories honoring performers, orchestras, designers, technicians, publicists and creatives. Modeled after Broadway's Tony Awards, the Cappies Awards ceremony will kickoff with an opening featuring students from the nominated schools, under the direction of Music Director Nic Aquino and Choreographer Madeline Dunn.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Alice By Heart and NSU University School’s Hadestown: Teen Edition were tied for most nominations received for a musical production (21), closely followed by South Plantation High School’s Ride The Cyclone (High School Edition) with 19 nominations. A.W. Dreyfoos School for the Arts in Palm Beach County received the most nominations for a play (14) for the second year in a row, this time for the production of Metamorphoses. Archbishop McCarthy High School’s production of Arsenic and Old Lace was the second most nominated play with 13. With seven, Cooper City High School received the most nominations for criticism for the second straight year.

Nominations for Cappies Awards are submitted by student critics from participating schools who attend productions at other schools and write reviews. These reviews are then edited by theater educators and published on FloridaTheaterOnStage.com. Winners are selected through a weighted peer-review voting process conducted by students.

For more information on the South Florida Cappies, visit Cappies.com/sfc and follow @sfcappies on Instagram and South Florida Cappies on Facebook.

