VIDEO: Check Out the New Teaser for George Street Playhouse's BAD DATES Starring Andréa Burns

Check out a new video teaser of the production below!

The play, which follows the single mother of a teen daughter as she goes in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant, will be available for viewing through March 14th.

"During the last 10 months, we have reinvented how we go back into rehearsal, and how we get back to creating art and presenting it in a safe way," said artistic director David Saint . "The arts are vital to our soul, and we are thrilled to bring these four streaming productions to the virtual stage until we can all be in the room together again."