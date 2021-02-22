Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now
VIDEO: Check Out the New Teaser for George Street Playhouse's BAD DATES Starring Andréa Burns
The 2021 George Street Playhouse streaming season kicks off tomorrow Tuesday, 2/22 with the comedy BAD DATES by Theresa Rebeck.
The 2021 George Street Playhouse streaming season kicks off tomorrow (Tuesday) with the comedy BAD DATES by Theresa Rebeck, the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time, starring Drama Desk winner Andréa Burns.
Check out a new video teaser of the production below!
The play, which follows the single mother of a teen daughter as she goes in search of cute shoes, the perfect dress, and a romantic table for two at a great restaurant, will be available for viewing through March 14th.
"During the last 10 months, we have reinvented how we go back into rehearsal, and how we get back to creating art and presenting it in a safe way," said artistic director David Saint. "The arts are vital to our soul, and we are thrilled to bring these four streaming productions to the virtual stage until we can all be in the room together again."
Andréa Burns received a Drama Desk Award for Broadway's IN THE HEIGHTS and she created the role of Gloria Fajardo in ON YOUR FEET. She starred opposite Nathan Lane on Broadway in THE NANCE, which later was broadcast on PBS "Great Performances." Burns will also be featured in in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of WEST SIDE STORY.
George Street's production will be helmed by acclaimed director Peter Flynn, whose credits include RHAPSODY IN SETH, ON THE 20TH CENTURY starring Douglas Sills and Marin Mazzie, CHESS starring Josh Groban and Julia Murney, and FUNNY GIRL with Bebe Neuwirth, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrea Martin.
The costume designer will be Lisa Zinni, with lighting design by Alan C. Edwards and original music & sound design by Ryan Rummery. Hudson Flynn will be the cinematographer. BAD DATES is sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.
BAD DATES will be followed by the smash hit comedy FULLY COMMITTED starring Maulik Pancholy from March 23rd to April 11th. Known to TV viewers as Alec Baldwin's assistant on "30 Rock" and Sanjay on "Weeds," Pancholy starred on Broadway in Terrence McNally's FARCE IT'S ONLY A PLAY.
George Street will mount its own online production of IT'S ONLY A PLAY to conclude its 2021 season from June 8th to 27th, but not before it presents its third production of the year, TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos (MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING) from the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed, from May 4th to 23rd.
"We are thrilled to work with such outstanding performers, creative teams and professional filmmakers during this time, and we look forward to sharing this extraordinary season with you," stated David Saint.
Tickets for each play are $33 per household and are on sale through georgestreetplayhouse.org/events. For information on subscription packages, phone 732-659-0377.