Ruth Stage To Present Edward Albee’s AT HOME AT THE ZOO At Jersey Shore Arts Center

Ruth Stage will present Edward Albee’s AT HOME AT THE ZOO in a three-performance engagement at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, offering audiences the complete work that joins Homelife with The Zoo Story. The production will run January 15, 16, and 17 as part of the company’s ongoing residency initiative in Asbury Park.

The staging reunites Ruth Stage with the Albee Estate following its September production of The Zoo Story. The cast includes three-time Emmy Award winner Christian Jules LeBlanc, Broadway’s Nancy Lemenager, and Off-Broadway actor Matt de Rogatis. Directed by Oxford-trained Theo Devaney, the production will explore themes of domestic tension, isolation, and human connection, culminating in Albee’s pivotal park-bench confrontation.

Performances will take place on January 15 at 7 p.m., January 16 at 8 p.m., and January 17 at 8 p.m., with audience talkbacks following the first two performances. All performances are scheduled at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 South Main Street, Ocean Grove, NJ.

AT HOME AT THE ZOO continues Ruth Stage’s multiyear Asbury Park Residency Initiative, which positions the region as a creative home base and potential platform for future New York transfers.

Tickets begin at $59, with VIP packages available for $79.

