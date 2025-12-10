BergenPAC Unveils New Events Featuring Matt Ross, Jessi Uribe, And Dirty Deeds

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

bergenPAC will present three new events in 2026: GROW OR FOLD: BOOK TALK AND INTERACTIVE CONVERSATION WITH Matt Ross on Thursday, February 19 at 8 p.m.; JESSI URIBE on Friday, March 6 at 8 p.m.; and DIRTY DEEDS TRIBUTE TO AC/DC on Friday, May 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the bergenPAC box office.

Matt Ross will appear at bergenPAC for an interactive conversation tied to the release of his new book Grow or Fold: Transform Yourself in Midlife and Beyond. Ross, known for founding School of Rock and One River School of Art & Design, will discuss the concepts outlined in the book, which documents his approach to personal and professional reinvention. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of the book.

Colombian singer Jessi Uribe will return to the stage at bergenPAC in March. Uribe is recognized for his work in Música Popular Colombiana and for blending traditional styles with contemporary Latin influences. He rose to prominence through televised music competitions and has earned international recognition for recordings including “Dulce Pecado.”

Dirty Deeds will perform a tribute to AC/DC in May. The ensemble interprets material from both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras and presents a program that highlights the band’s musical catalogue. The performance will reflect the style and sound associated with the original group’s recordings and live shows.

Ticket Information

Grow or Fold: Book Talk and Interactive Conversation with Matt Ross

Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$51–$55–$61–$65 (includes a copy of the book)

Jessi Uribe

Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$59–$79–$99–$129

Dirty Deeds Tribute to AC/DC

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8 p.m.

$29–$39–$59

New Jersey Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (HOWELL PAL THEATRE COMPANY) 3.1% of votes 2. HAIR (Vanguard Theater Company) 2.9% of votes 3. GREASE (Plays-in-the-Park) 2.9% of votes Vote Now!