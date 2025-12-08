Algonquin Arts Theatre To Present SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR In January 2026

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Algonquin Arts Theatre will open the new year with a production of Same Time, Next Year, running for six performances from January 17 through January 25. The play traces a 25-year connection between two people who meet annually, exploring their personal changes alongside larger cultural shifts.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

Based loosely on the well-known 1978 film, the stage production follows Doris and George as they navigate the evolution of their lives across more than two decades, sharing moments of humor, difficulty, and reflection. Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre, says, “Our audiences are craving warmth, joy, and a reminder of the beautiful ways we connect with one another. This delightful comedy is the perfect way to warm your heart this winter. Doris and George's story is funny, touching, and wonderfully human—exactly the kind of theatre experience we love bringing to our community.”

The production is directed by Derek Hulse. The creative team includes Jason Greenhouse (scenic design), Emily Davis (costume design), Roman Klima (lighting design), Jan Topoleski (sound design), and Joe Ficarra (prop design). Stage management is by Jade Rogers and Adam von Pier. The production is sponsored by Shorehaven Wealth Partners.

Cast

Michelle Conway (Doris)

Conway will make her Algonquin debut. Her recent credits include The Drowsy Chaperone (Janet) and The Producers (Ulla). She has performed as a featured soloist in Rent at the Count Basie Theatre and has appeared at Don’t Tell Mama in New York. She studied Theatre and Television & Film at DeSales University and continues training with The Barrow Group.

Lex Friedman (George)

Friedman returns to Algonquin with previous roles including Brian (Avenue Q), Paul (Misery), and Walter (Elf). He also performs with ComedySportz in Ocean Grove and creates the word-game platform Lex.Games. He writes and records music solo and with his son under the name “Liam & Lex.”

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $27 and are available at algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211, or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre Box Office (Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan.

