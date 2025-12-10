SILENT STRENGTH To Premiere At Teatro Latea As Part Of New York Theater Festival

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Silent Strength, a new original musical by Chris Georgetti, will premiere at Teatro Latea this December as part of the New York Theater Festival. The production will be presented in three performances and offers a dramatic retelling of the events surrounding the USS Thresher, focusing on the emotional weight borne by those whose loved ones never returned home.

Set in 1963, the musical centers on civilian technician Paul Guerette, who is assigned to join the submarine’s final dive. When disaster unfolds at sea, his wife Annette and the surrounding community confront a reality marked by fear, uncertainty, and profound grief. Through its storytelling and music, the work examines how families navigate tragedy and the quiet resilience that emerges in its wake.

The cast features Nicole Pascaretta as Annette Guerette, Chris Robertson* as Paul Guerette, Chris Georgetti* as Donald, Kirk Geritano* as John Wesley Harvey, David Odukoya as Roscoe Pennington, James Park as Norman, and Scott Rogers as Richard. Georgetti also directs, produces, and serves as music director for the production. Speaking about the work, he noted, “Silent Strength examines how people adapt to uncertainty and loss. It focuses on the individuals whose lives were shaped by this event.”

TICKETING INFORMATION

Performances will take place at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St., New York, NY. Tickets are available through the New York Theater Festival.

