Anthony Wilkinson to Return to Sound Waves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2026

Actor, director, producer and playwright Anthony Wilkinson will return to Sound Waves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2026 with a three-part residency, including the hit shows “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” on Saturday, March 14, “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” on Saturday, June 6 and “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure” on Saturday, Oct. 24. All three shows are at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the first show of the residency, “My Big Gay Italian Wedding,” go on sale Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online. All shows are subject to change. On sale dates for “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” and “My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure” will be announced soon.

Wilkinson said his announcement of a 2026 residency at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City is the result of a successful multi-year run of shows at the casino-resort's Sound Waves Theater.

ABOUT Anthony Wilkinson

A three-time Daytime Emmy winner and writer, Wilkinson began his career as an Intern Writer at ABC Daytime's “One Life To Live,” working his way up to the position of Associate Director. He earned 11 Daytime Emmy Award nominations resulting in three Daytime Emmy Award wins, and he was a two-time recipient of the Directors Guild of America Award. In 2017, Wilkinson was cast in the Soap Opera, “Tainted Dreams,” which earned him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

In 2003, Wilkinson's original production of “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” opened Off-Broadway at the Actor's Playhouse and later moved to Theatre Four in the spring of 2004. The restaged production debuted in 2009 at the St. George Theatre to rave reviews prompting an explosive revival on Restaurant Row with a full out Equity cast in 2010. The run was expected to last six weeks but wound up extending 14 times in the same location.

During the run, the show hosted major celebrities in efforts to raise money and awareness for marriage equality and the Trevor Project. The show played in over 30 cities in the United States as well as Edinburgh, London, Toronto, Sydney, Vancouver, Hong Kong and parts of Ireland and France. In 2018, the show's Italian film version, “Puoi Baciare Lo Sposo” debuted in Italy.

Wilkinson currently resides in Seaside Heights, NJ, and has been employed by Woodbridge Township for the last nine years as the Executive & Artistic Director for the Avenel Performing Arts Center.

