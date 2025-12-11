Two River Theater Appoints Dennis Chambers As Associate Artistic Director

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The award-winning Two River Theater has announced the appointment of Dennis Chambers to the position of Associate Artistic Director. Chambers, a theater artist, administrator, and producer, began in his new role over the summer.

He will work closely with Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen on all aspects of artistic leadership.

Prior to his appointment, Chambers served as Two River's Associate Producer and Literary Manager. He was previously the Associate Producer at GFI Productions (Paul Blake & Mike Bosner), working on Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Broadway, US Tour, UK Tour, Japan, Australia), Sunset Boulevard (2017 Broadway Revival at the Palace Theatre starring Glenn Close), and Roman Holiday (San Francisco). Chambers was Two River's inaugural Artistic Assistant, where he served as the theater's first Resident Assistant Director, working alongside directors Jessica Stone, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Stephen Brackett, Michael Cumpsty, Brandon Dirden, Mark Wing-Davey, Lisa Rothe, Daniella Topol, Jonathan Fox, Jack Cummings III, and David Lee. Born-and-raised in Red Bank/Monmouth County, Chambers is a proud alumnus of Red Bank Regional High School and is a graduate of Ithaca College.

“Dennis is a great Two River success story,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “His journey begins in a seat at a student matinee, growing through our Emerging Professionals program, and now to a leadership position as Associate Artistic Director. His ascent is as impressive as it is well earned. Dennis has been instrumental in guiding projects from idea to stage. His keen eye, deft touch, fabulous instincts, unwavering kindness, strong moral center, and good humor have been invaluable assets to Two River, the Red Bank Community, and the American theater, writ large. It is an immense pleasure, both professionally and personally, to celebrate Dennis on this great achievement and I look forward to all the tremendous things to come!”

“Almost 18 years ago, I saw my first show at Two River as a Junior at Red Bank Regional High School and it blew me away,” says Dennis Chambers. “Two River has been my artistic home ever since and I am deeply honored to step into this new role. I've had the privilege of watching this theater grow, take risks, and embrace a gut-first approach to storytelling that reflects the community we serve. I am endlessly thankful for the expansive, unrelenting dream that Joan and Bob Rechnitz had to bring great theater to Monmouth County. I'm equally grateful to John Dias and Michael Hurst, who were the first people to give me a chance. I look forward to continuing that work alongside our brilliant leaders, Justin Waldman and Nora DeVeau-Rosen, and our extraordinary team that I so deeply love. I can't think of any better way to spend my days than producing theater for my hometown.”

Award-winning Two River Theater, located in Red Bank, New Jersey, is where bold stories inspire imagination and connection. Each season, the theater produces a mix of new plays, reimagined classics, and musicals, along with new work development, education programs for young people, and community engagement events that bring people of all ages together. Across its 80,000-square-foot campus, more than 20,000 students, families, and theater lovers experience Two River's acclaimed productions each year on its two stages: the 343-seat Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater and the flexible 110-seat Marion Huber Theater. The theater also houses state-of-the-art scenic, costume, and property shops. Two River has launched productions that have reached international audiences, including Be More Chill by Tony Award-nominees Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz—the theater's first Broadway production—which went on to play in London's West End and Japan. Recognized by USA TODAY as one of the “10 Great Places to See a Play,” Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen.

