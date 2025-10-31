THE BOOMER LEGACY Staged Reading to be Presented at Arts Garage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Garage's 2025-2026 theatre season will continue next week with the second of five thought-provoking and socially relevant productions from professional, cutting-edge playwrights and performers.

November 9, 2025 (Sunday) at 7 pm

The Boomer Legacy

By Stephen Young

A staged reading directed by Michelle Diaz, this comedic play by a former sitcom writer and retired advertising executive poses the question, “How will baby boomers be remembered?” Focused on specific moments during the lifespan of the lead characters, the play reexamines the real historical impact of this generation. Warning: Baby Boomers may find this material disturbing.

Individual Tickets $43 (including fees)

Link: The Boomer Legacy

The three remaining theatre productions at Arts Garage include:

December 7, 2025 (Sunday) at 7 pm

Fighting For Freedom:

Honoring Our Veteran Community

Link: Delray Stories

January 11, 2026 (Sunday) at 7 pm

WHY: An Actor Preparing

By Davion Tynarious Brown

Link: WHY: An Actor Preparing

March 12-22, 2026

Thursdays, March 12 & 19 at 7 pm

Saturdays, March 14 & 21 at 2 pm

Sundays, March 15 & 22 at 2 pm

Wreckio Ensemble Theatre Company

Link: Out of the Black Box

