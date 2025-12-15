South Florida Cabaret Singers Will Sing in the New Year With 4th Annual Open Mic Night

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Florida Cabaret Singers will 'Ring Out the Old and Sing in the New' with their 4th Annual Open Mic Night: January 12, 2026, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Café Centro, 2409 North Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.

SFLCS had two sold out Open Mic nights last year with 15 to 18 singers at each one. Participants and audience members joined us from as far away as Chicago, Rhode Island, Miami, Cooper City, Wilton Manors and the West Coast of FL. Donya Lane will be music director/accompanist on 1/12/26.

There will be no cover. Food & beverages available for purchase.

RESERVATIONS: 561-514-4070 (singers AND audience members)

SIGN UP TO SING: email zievfl@gmail.com

PREPARE: Singers need to bring sheet music in the correct key

