Shoshana Bean Joins the Lineup for DAVID FOSTER: THE HITMAN CRUISE

David Foster: The Hitman Cruise has added Shoshana Bean to its star-studded 2026 lineup. Bean joins a roster of legendary performers led by 16-time GRAMMY Award winner David Foster and featuring Michael McDonald, Babyface, Peter Cincotti, Take 6, Daniel Emmet, Pia Toscano, Morgan James, Brenna Whitaker and more. The five-day, five-night, five-star luxury cruise sails January 15–20, 2026 aboard the Celebrity Summit from Ft. Lauderdale with stops in Key West and Nassau.

A GRAMMY winner and two-time Tony nominee, Bean made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray in 2002 and has since become one of the most respected and sought-after performers in both theater and jazz. She most recently starred in Broadway's Hell's Kitchen, following acclaimed roles in Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night and Waitress. She has released six albums, including reaching #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart, has sold out concerts around the world, filmed a solo concert special for PBS and performed her first sold-out solo concert at New York City's renowned Carnegie Hall in 2025.

“Shoshana's voice is unmatched,” said David Foster. “She's soulful, explosive and emotionally riveting. Having her on board elevates the entire experience. Guests are in for something truly unforgettable.”

“Getting to do anything alongside the absolute genius that is David Foster continues to be a literal dream come true,” adds Bean. “As a writer, producer, entertainer and even as a friend… he has impacted and informed my artistry indelibly.”

Few have been a part of major moments across popular music than David Foster. He has created hit songs and award-winning gold and platinum albums for a diverse array of artists including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Seal, Chaka Khan, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Brandy, ’N Sync, Boz Scaggs and Gloria Estefan. Foster has won 16 GRAMMY Awards, including three for Producer of the Year, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe and earned three Oscar nominations for Best Original Song. His two star-studded concert events in Las Vegas that celebrate the music from Foster's unparalleled catalog were filmed for Great Performances on PBS, and Foster's own Hit Man and The Hit Man Returns became PBS' highest-rated pledge drive shows of the decade.

This refined, all-senses experience will take place aboard the Celebrity Summit, offering luxury accommodations, excellent service, complete spa and wellness facilities, an array of both exquisite and casual dining options and world-class venues for music performances and shows. Guests on the cruise will enjoy concerts, artist-hosted tastings, in-depth interviews, educational and inspirational sessions and unique events created exclusively for them. Select staterooms remain available, starting at $1200 per person (double occupancy).

