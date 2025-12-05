Celebrate The Holidays At The Moss Cultural Arts Center With December Performances

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center will present a series of holiday performances throughout December, with tickets now available for The Nutcracker and Seraphic Fire’s ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. The Center aims to offer programming for audiences of all ages as the season concludes.

The Nutcracker will be presented on Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 7 at 3 p.m. Produced by The Moss Center and Miami Youth Ballet, the production follows a young girl’s journey to the Land of Sweets and features students from Miami Youth Ballet performing alongside professional dancers. The staging incorporates Tchaikovsky’s score and narrative elements familiar to audiences each holiday season. Tickets range from $36 to $51.

Following The Nutcracker, Seraphic Fire will present ’Twas the Night Before Christmas on Sunday, December 14 at 4 p.m. Under the direction of Associate Conductor James K. Bass, the Grammy-nominated ensemble will perform an a cappella program of carols including “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Silent Night,” and “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree.” The performance will also include a reading of the 1823 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, traditionally known as ’Twas the Night Before Christmas. Tickets range from $30 to $65.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Moss Center has released its January–May brochure and offers custom subscriber packages with discounts of 15 percent for four or more shows and 20 percent for six or more shows. Subscriber benefits include discounted “Bring a Friend” tickets and reduced cabaret show pricing.

TICKETING AND INFORMATION

Tickets for holiday programming and future events are available at MossCenter.org, in person at the Moss Center Box Office, or by calling 786-573-5300.

These projects are supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. More information about NEA-funded initiatives is available at arts.gov.

