Slow Burn Theatre Company To Present Disney’s FROZEN At Broward Center This Holiday Season

MD Now Slow Burn Theatre Company will present Disney’s Frozen, presented by United Community Bank, at the Broward Center’s Amaturo Theater from December 13, 2025 through January 4, 2026. Tickets are available through the Broward Center and Ticketmaster.

DISNEY’S FROZEN

The musical features songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The Slow Burn production will be directed by Patrick Fitzwater, with scenic design by Nikolas Serrano, costumes by Rick Peña, lighting design by Eric Norbury, sound design by Dan Donato, and wig design by Fitzwater. Choreography is by Cat Pagano, music direction by Gio Tio, and technical direction by Timothy S. Dickey. Puppet design for Olaf and Sven is by The Rock Shop.

Fitzwater says, “Frozen is a breathtaking journey through the bonds of family, the courage to be oneself, and the magic that lives within. We’re excited to share this dazzling production with audiences of all ages during the holiday season.”

Four special performances will be offered during the run:

December 15 at 1 p.m. — Winter Wonderland: A Frozen Family Brunch, including brunch, crafts, and a dance event benefiting the Broward Center’s arts-in-education programs.

December 21 at 2 p.m. — Open Captioned Performance, underwritten by the Amaturo Family Foundation.

December 13 at 1:30 p.m. — Sensory-Inclusive Performance, with adapted technical elements, designated quiet room, and pre- and post-show activities supported by ABA Centers of Florida and partner organizations.

December 31 at noon — Noon Year’s Eve, featuring pre-show crafts, a dance contest, and family activities.

Cast

Lea Marinelli will play Elsa, with Kristi Rose Mills as Anna. The company also features Jason Ivan Rodriguez (Kristoff), Kalen Edean (Olaf), Milo Alosi (Hans), John Luis Mazuelos (Weselton), Michael Materdomini (Oaken), and Aaron Atkinson (Sven).

They are joined by Abby Adler, Alexander Blanco, Amanda Lopez, Allyson Rosenblum, Ashley Valent, Blaire DiMisa, Charles Page, Everly Beeson, Jerel T. Brown, Jarod Bakum, Jessica Balton, Kareema Khouri, Laura Swartzendruber, Lovell Rose, Matthew Korinko, Mikayla Cohen, Mikayla Queeley, Nicholas Ismailoff, Penelope Martone, Stella Anne Macey, Steven Ross-Dybas, and Taylor Hilt Mitchell.

Ticket Information

Showtimes vary from December 13–January 4. Tickets are available through the Broward Center box office and Ticketmaster.

DISNEY’S FROZEN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.

