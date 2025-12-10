Gulfshore Playhouse Launches Inaugural Judy Cheteyan Fellowship Program for Emerging Arts Professionals

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the launch of the Judy Cheteyan Fellowship, a newly created summer program designed to support and develop the next generation of arts leaders focused on production and design, marketing and audience engagement, and advancement and fundraising. The two-month fellowship, running June 1–August 2, 2026 in Naples, Florida, includes furnished housing and a weekly stipend, offering an unprecedented opportunity for college or early-career professionals seeking hands-on experience in a dynamic nonprofit arts environment.

The Cheteyans have generously underwritten the creation of this fellowship, building on a long-standing commitment and continuing support for such programs in the Pittsburgh area. “Empowering students to explore their creativity and shape their own destinies has been our passion for nearly 25 years, from Fallingwater and Contemporary Craft to Gulfshore Playhouse,” says Judy Cheteyan. “Through selective internships and dedicated mentorship, we’ve seen firsthand how these opportunities provide a talented few with the confidence, insight, and skills to build meaningful careers in the arts and beyond.”

“I am so touched by the Cheteyans’ generosity and the fact that they sought us out to propose creating this program in their name,” says Kristen Coury. “Thanks to their support and initiative we will be thrilled to welcome three young professionals into our organization next summer.”

Following the recent opening of its Baker Theatre and Education Center, a state-of-the-art facility featuring a 368-seat Broadway-sized mainstage, a flexible 125-seat studio theatre, rehearsal rooms, classrooms, and rental spaces, Gulfshore Playhouse continues its trajectory of extraordinary growth. This fellowship marks another significant investment in cultivating emerging talent while expanding the organization’s impact within the national arts ecosystem.

The fellows will work closely with the Production, Marketing and Patron Services, and Advancement teams gaining practical experience across multiple disciplines. The Production Fellow will explore up to four areas of interest over the course of this fellowship to learn and develop skills in technical theater. Areas of focus include Scenery, Paints, Props, Costumes, Wigs, Sound, Lighting, Stage Management, and Production Management. The fellow will be responsible for engaging with each section and assisting in each department as a part of the learning process. Mutual goals will be set with the Fellow and GP to help guide learning outcomes. Additional learning opportunities/seminars will be part of the fellowship.

The Marketing Fellow will support the theatre’s Marketing and Patron Services teams, gaining hands-on experience in graphic design, marketing strategy, public relations, analytics, ticketing, and customer service. Fellows will build a professional portfolio while contributing directly to the promotion of a vibrant season of classic works, musicals, contemporary plays, and world premieres.

The Advancement Fellow will support the theatre’s Advancement team, gaining hands-on experience in donor relations, fundraising, stewardship, and event planning. This two-month, full-time fellowship provides an opportunity to develop professional skills, deepen understanding of nonprofit fundraising, and work directly with theatre administrators to advance the mission of Gulfshore Playhouse.

Fellows will also be supported through a multi-layered professional development structure, including:

Executive learning opportunities with C-Suite and Director-level leaders



A dedicated training manager to help establish individualized SMART goals



A direct supervisor guiding daily learning and progress



A departmental mentor providing industry-specific insight



Exposure to program donors and senior administrators



For full fellowship descriptions, please visit gulfshoreplayhouse.org/employment.

The fellowship is open to current college students, recent graduates, and early-career professionals interested in theatre and arts administration. Successful applicants will possess strong communication and organizational skills, an eagerness to learn. A personal vehicle is recommended for the duration of the fellowship.

Program Details and Application Information

Duration: June 1 – August 2, 2026



Location: Naples, Florida



Compensation: Furnished housing plus $300 weekly stipend and a $300 travel stipend

Full fellowship descriptions are available at https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/join-our-team/employment/. Applicants are asked to submit a resume, transcript, 300-word statement of interest, cover letter introduction, two written recommendations, and (if applicable) design or writing samples. Materials should be emailed to jobs@gulfshoreplayhouse.org with the subject line Fellowship.

Applications are open now and Will Close January 30, 2026, and interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis. Final hiring decisions will be made by March 13, 2026.

