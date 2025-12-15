Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu - LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS - BARCLAY Performing Arts 29%

BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL

25%

Area Stage -- Area Stage

SHOWSTOPPERS

20%

Avery Sommers -- Delray Beach Playhouse

PITCH PLEASE

13%

Natasha Ricketts -- Alibi

CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE

12%

Jennifer McLain -- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater

WESTSIDE STORY

13%

Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

11%

Idalmy Vandepas Carache -- Inside Out Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

8%

Alex Jorth -- Broadway at LPAC

A CHORUS LINE

7%

Alex Jorth -- Delray Beach Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Alex Jorth -- Broadway at LPAC

BIG FISH

5%

Becca Montgomery -- Barclay Performing Arts

ANASTASIA

4%

Cat Pagano -- Slow Burn Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Sarah Elizabeth Kenney -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Sandra Portal Andreu -- Zoetic Stage

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Idalmy Vandepas Carache -- Inside out theatre company

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Nancy Andrade -- Miami Acting Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Amber Lebrun -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Alex Jorth -- Delray Beach Playhouse

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Irma Becker -- Area Stage

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Karla Puno Garcia -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Sarah Crane -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Nicolette Quintero -- Slow Burn Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Oren Kornblum -- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park

I DO! I DO!

2%

Amanda Lopez -- Pompano Players

WAITRESS

2%

Michael Rader -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FROZEN

2%

Kristyn Pope -- Maltz

OSKUNERU

1%

Brette-Raia Curah -- Maroon Isle Productions

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

14%

Amanda Enriquez -- Miami Acting Company

ANASTASIA

10%

Rick Pena -- Slow Burn Theatre

BIG FISH

7%

Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Rosseroni Parris -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

SHREK

5%

Cindy Pearce -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Melanie Van Hasselt -- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

WEST SIDE STORY

3%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Jill Williams -- Lake Worth Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Penelope Williams -- Broadway at LPAC

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Ellis Tillman -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Maria Banda-Rodaz -- Area Stage

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

3%

Gema Valdés -- Arca Images

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Tim Bowman -- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Dana Fredebaugh -- ACT of Davie

WAITRESS

2%

Ellis Tillman -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

POTUS

2%

Dawn Shamburger -- Zoetic Stage

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Sofia Ortega -- Area Stage

TEBAS LAND

2%

Gema Valdés -- Arca Images

TARZAN

2%

Paulina Lorenzo -- Area Stage

OSKUNERU

2%

Victoria Meija -- Maroon Isle Productions

SOUTH PACIFIC

2%

Penelope Williams -- Broadway at LPAC

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

1%

Penelope Williams -- Delray Beach Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

39%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

A CHORUS LINE

33%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025

17%

- Norton Museum of Art

ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE

11%

- Royal Peacock Studio

SWEENEY TODD

11%

Robin Braun -- Inside out Theatre company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

Suzanne Dunn -- Lake Worth Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Michael Ursua -- Broadway at LPAC

HAIR

5%

Suzanne Dunn -- Lake Worth Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

5%

Andy Señor Jr. -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

AVENUE Q

5%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'acte Theatrix

WESTSIDE STORY

5%

Keren Jones -- Delray Beach Playhouse

BIG FISH

4%

Christine Barclay -- Barclay Performing Arts

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

BIG FISH

4%

Christine Barclay -- Barclay Performing Arts

I DO! I DO!

4%

Andy Rogow -- Pompano Players

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Robin Braun -- Inside out Theatre company

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Michael Ursua -- Broadway at LPAC

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Nancy Andrade -- Miami Acting Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

Patrick Fitzwater -- Slow Burn Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Ronnie Larsen -- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

JERSEY BOYS

2%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TARZAN

2%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

Michael Ursua -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SHREK

2%

Earl Maulding -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Stuart Meltzer -- Zoetic Stage

WAITRESS

2%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FROZEN

2%

John Tartaglia -- Maltz Jupiter

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Michael Ursua -- Delray Beach Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

15%

Jim Tyminski -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE OUTSIDER

10%

Alan Nash and Holly Budney -- West Boca Theatre Company

POTUS

8%

Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker -- Zoetic Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

7%

Carly Zackson Heller -- ACT of Davie

THE TIMEKEEPERS

6%

Bruce Linser -- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater

APPROPRIATE

6%

Bari Newport -- GableStage

POTUS

6%

Nancy Andrade -- Miami Acting Company

ART DUTY

4%

Brandon Urrutia -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

4%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

3%

Ronnie Larsen -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

TEBAS LAND

3%

Carlos Celdrán -- Arca Images

THE PRICE

3%

Gary Solomons -- Barclay Performing Arts

OSKUNERU

3%

Sefanja Galon -- Maroon Isle Productions

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

2%

Nilo Cruz -- Arca Images

THE PILLOWMAN

2%

Stuart Meltzer -- Zoetic Stage

STERL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Larry Buzzeo -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

FOUR COLORING

2%

Brandon Urrutia -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

STEP BY STEP

2%

David Arisco -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE OUTSIDER

2%

Holly Budney and Alan Nash -- West Boca Theatre Company

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

1%

Brandon Urrutia -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

SIDEKICKED!

1%

Genie Croft -- Boca Stage

DRY POWDER

1%

Genie Croft -- Boca Stage

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

1%

Keith Garsson -- Boca Stage

LIVING ON LOVE

1%

Keith Garsson -- Boca Stage

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

15%

- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

12%

- Inside out theatre Company

THE OUTSIDER

6%

- West Boca Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

6%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

4%

- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

- Inside out Theatre Company

AVENUE Q

4%

- Entr'Acte Theatrix

TARZAN

4%

- Area Stage

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

- Broadway at LPAC

POTUS

3%

- Miami Acting Company

BIG FISH

3%

- Barclay Performing Arts

SHREK

3%

- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Broadway at LPAC

THE PRODUCERS

2%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

- Area Stage

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

2%

- Arca Images

JERSEY BOYS

1%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

- Entr'Acte Theatrix

APPROPRIATE

1%

- GableStage

FOUR COLORING

1%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

POTUS

1%

- Zoetic Stage

SWEENEY TODD

11%

Daniel Couppe -- Inside out theatre company

TEBAS LAND

11%

Ernesto Pinto -- Arca Images

SOUTH PACIFIC

8%

Clifford Spulock -- Broadway at LPAC

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

6%

Daniel Couppe -- Inside out theatre company

AVENUE Q

6%

Elizabeth Southwell -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

BIG FISH

5%

Jason Pierre -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

4%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

4%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Elizabeth Southwell -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Preston Bircher -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

TARZAN

3%

Joseph Naftal -- Area Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

3%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

WAITRESS

3%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Stevie Bleich -- Delray Beach Playhouse

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

2%

Ernesto Pinto -- Arca Images

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

2%

Eric Nelson -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Joseph Naftal -- Area Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Mark Demeter -- ACT of Davie

THE TIMEKEEPERS

2%

Kirkland Bookman -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE PILLOWMAN

1%

Rebecca Montero -- Zoetic Stage

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

1%

Preston Bircher -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

FOUR COLORING

1%

Leonardo Urbina -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

SWEENEY TODD

12%

Marisol Dow -- Inside Out theatre company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

11%

Michael Day -- Area Stage

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

6%

Aidan Quintana -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Ryan Crout -- Slow Burn

AVENUE Q

5%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Entr'acte Theatrix

FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF

5%

Caryl Fantel -- Zoetic Stage

SHREK

5%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

4%

Carlos Silva -- Arca Images

BIG FISH

4%

David Taustine -- BARCLAY Performing Arts

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Marisol Dow -- Inside Out theatre company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

David Taustine -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Aaliyah Amoin -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

TARZAN

3%

Katie Duerr -- Area Stage

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Clay Ostwald -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Stephen Christopher Anthony -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FROZEN

2%

Eric Alsford -- Maltz Jupiter

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Katie Duerr -- Area Stage

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

David Nagy -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JERRY'S GIRLS

2%

David Nagy -- Pompano Players

OSKUNERU

2%

Mikhael Mendoza -- Maroon isle productions

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

1%

Elijah Gee -- Pompano Players

I DO! I DO!

1%

Eric Alsford -- Pompano Players

SWEENEY TODD

11%

- Inside Out theatre company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

9%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

WEST SIDE STORY

8%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

7%

- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

- Slow Burn Theatre

AVENUE Q

5%

- Entr'acte Theatrix

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

- Inside Out theatre company

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

- Broadway at LPAC

ANASTASIA

4%

- Slow Burn Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

WAITRESS

4%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION

3%

- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

- Area Stage

TARZAN

3%

- Area Stage

SHREK

2%

- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

2%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- Entr'acte Theatrix

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Entr'acte Theatrix

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Zoetic Stage

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

- Broadway at LPAC

JERRY'S GIRLS

1%

- Pompano Players

TARZAN

22%

- Area Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

21%

- Area Stage

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

11%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

PANDORA 2.0

10%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

9%

- Arca Images

OSKUNERU

6%

- Maroon Isle Productions

GREETINGS FROM PARADISE

5%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

5%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

PREP'D

4%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

ART DUTY

4%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

FOUR COLORING

3%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

12%

Irene Gonzalez -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

6%

Daya Butler -- Inside Out Theatre Company

WESTSIDE STORY

5%

Amanda Lopez -- Delray beach playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Abbey Alder -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Devon Waring -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

4%

Stephanie Fritz -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Ale Aldana -- Inside out theatre company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Gabriella Giardina -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Matthew Squeri -- Inside Out Theatre Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Brandon Jerry -- Inside out theatre company

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Isabel Rodarte -- Inside Out Theater Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

Christopher Sanders -- Broadway at LPAC

AVENUE Q

3%

Esqui -- Entr'acte Theatrix

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Adam Kanter -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Bella Nanavichit -- Inside Out Theatre Company

BIG FISH

2%

Blaine DeBerry -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Jessica Perry -- Lake Worth Playhouse

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Yoav Dahan -- Inside our theatre company

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Lito Becerra -- Inside Out Theatre Company

SHREK

1%

Anneliese Wolfanger -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Ben Sandomir -- Zoetic Stage

AVENUE Q

1%

Elizabeth Robinson -- Entr'acte Theatrix

SWEENEY TODD

1%

Zoe Kanter -- Entr'acte Theatrix

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

Casey Sacco -- Broadway at LPAC

SHREK

1%

Esqui -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

13%

Amanda Lopez -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE OUTSIDER

8%

Beverly Blanchette -- West Boca Theatre Company

TORCH SONG

7%

Alex Martinez -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

6%

Graysen Master -- Lake Worth Playhouse

APPROPRIATE

4%

Cecile Etzbach -- GableStage

STEP BY STEP

4%

Anna Lise Jensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PRICE

4%

Dan Levine -- Barclay Performing Arts

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

Spensyr Bach -- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEP BY STEP

4%

Elizabeth Price -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

4%

Gaby Tortoledo -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TEBAS LAND

4%

Daniel Romero -- Arca Images

FOUR COLORING

3%

Charisma Jolly -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Todd Caster -- Delray Beach Playhouse

POTUS

3%

Stephanie Maltez -- Miami Acting Company

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Eric Purcell -- Delray Beach Playhouse

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Frank Montoto -- Area Stage

DRY POWDER

2%

Autumn Kioti Horne -- Boca Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Greta Hicks -- Area Stage

THE TIME KEEPERS

2%

Seth Trucks -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

POTUS

2%

Jessica Grobman-Morales -- Miami Acting Company

POTUS

2%

Jill Bellak -- Miami Acting Company

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

John Luis Mazuelos -- Area Stage

SIDEKICKED!

2%

Irene Adjan -- Boca Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

2%

Katie Duerr -- Area Stage

OSKUNERU

2%

Evalure Denis -- Maroon Isle Productions

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

14%

- Delray Beach Playhouse

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

7%

- Area Stage

THE OUTSIDER

6%

- West Boca Theatre Company

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

6%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

5%

- Arca Images

POTUS

5%

- Zoetic Stage

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

AN EVENING WITH DIVINE

5%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

OSKUNERU

5%

- Maroon Isle Productions

POTUS

5%

- Miami Acting Company

THE PRICE

4%

- Barclay Performing Arts

PREP'D

4%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

APPROPRIATE

3%

- GableStage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

3%

- ACT of Davie

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

- Zoetic Stage

THE TIMEKEEPERS

3%

- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

2%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

TEBAS LAND

2%

- Arca Images

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

- Boca Stage

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

2%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

STEP BY STEP

1%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

ART DUTY

1%

- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

HOUSE OF MCQUEEN

1%

- House of McQueen

SIDEKICKED!

1%

- Boca Stage

DRY POWDER

1%

- Boca Stage

TEBAS LAND

11%

Nobarte -- Arca Images

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

10%

Cindi Blank Taylor -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

7%

John Blessed -- Inside out theatre company

TARZAN

6%

Raquel Dwight -- Area Stage

JERSEY BOYS

6%

Brandon M. Newton -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

WAITRESS

5%

Brandon M. Newton -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Kat Davis -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

4%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

AVENUE Q

4%

Carlo Sabusap -- Entr'acte Theatrix

THE PILLOWMAN

4%

B.J. Duncan -- Zoetic Stage

THE PRICE

4%

Dan Levine -- Barclay Performing Arts

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Frank Oliva -- Area Stage

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

John Blessed -- Inside out theatre compnay

THE TIMEKEEPERS

3%

Cindi Blank Taylor -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

3%

Claudia Smith -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

Brandon M. Newton -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Melanie Van Hasselt -- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

3%

Christopher Harrington -- ACT of Davie

TICK TICK… BOOM!

2%

Frank J. Oliva -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

DRY POWDER

2%

Claudia Smith -- Boca Stage

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Michael McKeever -- Zoetic Stage

ALL MY SONS

1%

Michael McClain -- New City Players

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Matthew Farmer -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

1%

Claudia Smith -- Boca Stage

FOUR COLORING

1%

Indy Sulliero -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

SWEENEY TODD

11%

Kaelea Murphy -- Inside Out Theatre Company

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

9%

Abraham Oleksnianski -- Area Stage

TARZAN

7%

Abraham Oleksnianski -- Area Stage

BIG FISH

7%

Zach Andrews -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE PRODUCERS

6%

Johnny Honeycutt -- Delray Beach Playhouse

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Christopher Wynter -- Broadway at LPAC

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

David Alt -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Kaelea Murphy -- Inside Out Theatre Company

TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)

4%

Carlos Silva -- Arca Images

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

Jaycie Cohen -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

AVENUE Q

4%

Jaycie Cohen -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Jaycie Cohen -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

3%

Giancarlo Rodaz -- Area Stage

WAITRESS

3%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

POTUS

3%

Bailey Hacker -- Zoetic Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

3%

Billy Heller -- ACT of Davie

TICK TICK… BOOM!

3%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

LIVING ON LOVE

3%

David Hart -- Boca Stage

THE TIMEKEEPERS

2%

Roger Arnold -- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater

THE PILLOWMAN

2%

Matt Corey -- Zoetic Stage

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

2%

David Hart -- Boca Stage

THE COMEUPPANCE

1%

Haydn Diaz -- Zoetic Stage

OSKUNERU

1%

Quinn Colon -- Maroon Isle Productions

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

1%

Reidar Sorensen -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

11%

Jeffrey Pierce -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

7%

Erick Pla -- Inside Out Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Allyson Rosenblum -- Broadway at LPAC

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Amanda Enriquez -- Miami Acting Company

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

3%

Matthew Goldkind -- Westchester Cultural Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Brandon Jerry -- Inside Out Theatre Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

Lito Becerra -- Inside out theater company

AVENUE Q

3%

Rose Foster -- Entr'acte Theatrix

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Anneliese Wolfanger -- Entr'acte Theatrix

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Camille Schiavone -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Aurora Jenkins -- Delray Beach Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Tony Herrera -- Inside Out Theatre Company

SHREK

2%

Brandon Campbell -- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Jade Master -- Lake Worth Playhouse

AVENUE Q

2%

Ariel Hodgetts -- Entr'Acte Theatrix

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Aurora Jenkins -- Entr'acte Theatrix

BIG FISH

2%

Briana Earhart -- Barclay Performing Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Samara Shavrick -- Broadway at LPAC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Juliette Etzel Cabrera -- Lake Worth Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Marci Robin -- Lake Worth Playhouse

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Malek Lyons -- Inside Out Theater Company

TARZAN

2%

Imran Hylton -- Area Stage

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

2%

Brian Piedra -- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Matthew Schenk -- Delray Beach Playhouse

AVENUE Q

1%

Elijah Pestana -- Entr'acte Theatrix

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS

8%

Kole Rosin -- Lake Worth Playhouse

OSKUNERU

6%

Daniel Sanchez -- Maroon Isle Productions

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Alexandra Van Hasselt -- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

6%

Beverly Blanchette -- Artbuzz and Empire Stage

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

6%

Tico Chiriboga -- Area Stage

PANDORA 2.0

4%

Ariel Finkle -- Delray Beach Playhouse

THE PRICE

4%

Alexis Mottesheard -- Barclay Performing Arts

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO

4%

Alex Bakalarz -- Boca Stage

THE PRICE

4%

Alexis Mottesheard -- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

3%

Allie Beltran -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

THE PILLOWMAN

3%

Seth Trucks -- Zoetic Stage

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Santiago Garza -- Delray Beach Playhouse

ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY

3%

Antoinette Jane Mess -- Area Stage

THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST

2%

Warren Welds -- LakehouseRanchDotPNG

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Nancy Andrade -- ACT of Davie

POTUS

2%

Amber Joy Layne -- Zoetic Stage

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Seth Ullian -- Delray Beach playhouse

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Daniel Sanchez -- ACT of Davie

THE OUTSIDER

2%

Sarah Sun Park -- West Boca Theatre Company

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Thomas Hallett -- Delray Beach Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

Dalia Aleman -- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

2%

Mihaela Zaharescu -- ACT of Davie

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

2%

Iain Batchelor -- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

POTUS

2%

Amy Lee Gonzalez -- Zoetic Stage

A NIGHT IN PROVENCE

1%

Bill Battaglia -- ACT of Davie

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

21%

- Lake Worth Playhouse

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

- Area Stage

SHREK

14%

- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL

14%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

RENT

12%

- Barclay Performing Arts

TARZAN

12%

- Area Stage

JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL

9%

- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

SHORT CUTS

3%

- City Theatre

14%

Royal Studios Miami

12%

Inside Out Theatre Company

10%

Lake Worth Playhouse

7%

Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

6%

Area Stage

6%

Slow Burn Theatre

6%

Delray Beach Playhouse

5%

Barclay Performing Arts

4%

West Boca Theatre Company

4%

Broadway at LPAC

4%

Entr'acte Theatrix

2%

Island City Stage

2%

ACT of Davie

2%

Zoetic Stage

2%

Arca Images

2%

The Foundry

2%

GableStage

2%

Theatre Lab

2%

Boca Stage

1%

Thinking Cap Theatre

1%

LakehouseRanchDotPNG

1%

Playscof Wilton

1%

Pompano Players

1%

Empire Stage

1%

City Theatre

Wrong region? Click here.

Miami Metro Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. SWEENEY TODD (Inside Out theatre company) 11.1% of votes 2. THE SOUND OF MUSIC (Lake Worth Playhouse) 9% of votes 3. WEST SIDE STORY (Delray Beach Playhouse) 7.9% of votes Vote Now!

Love Theater in Miami? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More