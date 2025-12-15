Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; SWEENEY TODD Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu
- LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
29%
Area Stage
- BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL
- Area Stage
25%
Avery Sommers
- SHOWSTOPPERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
20%
Natasha Ricketts
- PITCH PLEASE
- Alibi
13%
Jennifer McLain
- CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
12%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
11%
Alex Jorth
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
8%
Alex Jorth
- A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Alex Jorth
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
Becca Montgomery
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Cat Pagano
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%
Sarah Elizabeth Kenney
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Sandra Portal Andreu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Amber Lebrun
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Alex Jorth
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Irma Becker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Karla Puno Garcia
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Sarah Crane
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Nicolette Quintero
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Oren Kornblum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park
3%
Amanda Lopez
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
2%
Michael Rader
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Kristyn Pope
- FROZEN
- Maltz
2%
Brette-Raia Curah
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
14%
Rick Pena
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
10%
Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
7%
Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Rosseroni Parris
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
6%
Cindy Pearce
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Penelope Williams
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Jill Williams
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Penelope Williams
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Ellis Tillman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Maria Banda-Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Gema Valdés
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
3%
Tim Bowman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park
3%
Penelope Williams
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Dana Fredebaugh
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Ellis Tillman
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Dawn Shamburger
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Sofia Ortega
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Gema Valdés
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%
Paulina Lorenzo
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Victoria Meija
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Penelope Williams
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
39%A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
33%NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025
- Norton Museum of Art
17%ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE
- Royal Peacock Studio
11%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out Theatre company
11%
Suzanne Dunn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Michael Ursua
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
6%
Suzanne Dunn
- HAIR
- Lake Worth Playhouse
5%
Andy Señor Jr.
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Keren Jones
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Andy Rogow
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
4%
Robin Braun
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre company
4%
Michael Ursua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Patrick Fitzwater
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park
3%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
David Arisco
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Earl Maulding
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Stuart Meltzer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
David Arisco
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
John Tartaglia
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
15%
Alan Nash and Holly Budney
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
10%
Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
8%
Carly Zackson Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
7%
Bruce Linser
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
6%
Bari Newport
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
6%
Nancy Andrade
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
6%
Brandon Urrutia
- ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
David Arisco
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Carlos Celdrán
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
3%
Gary Solomons
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Sefanja Galon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
3%
Nilo Cruz
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Stuart Meltzer
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Larry Buzzeo
- STERL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
David Arisco
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Holly Budney and Alan Nash
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Genie Croft
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%
Genie Croft
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
15%SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre Company
12%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
6%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre Company
4%AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%TARZAN
- Area Stage
4%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK
2%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
1%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Couppe
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
11%
Ernesto Pinto
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
11%
Clifford Spulock
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
8%
Stevie Bleich
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Daniel Couppe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
6%
Elizabeth Southwell
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
6%
Jason Pierre
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Stevie Bleich
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Eric Nelson
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Eric Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Southwell
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Preston Bircher
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
3%
Joseph Naftal
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Eric Nelson
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Stevie Bleich
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Stevie Bleich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Ernesto Pinto
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Eric Nelson
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Joseph Naftal
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%
Mark Demeter
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Kirkland Bookman
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Rebecca Montero
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Preston Bircher
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Leonardo Urbina
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marisol Dow
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
12%
Michael Day
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
11%
Aaliyah Amoin
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
8%
Aidan Quintana
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Ryan Crout
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn
6%
Aaliyah Amoin
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Caryl Fantel
- FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
David Taustine
- BIG FISH
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
4%
Marisol Dow
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
4%
David Taustine
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Katie Duerr
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Clay Ostwald
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Stephen Christopher Anthony
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Eric Alsford
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
David Nagy
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
David Nagy
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
2%
Mikhael Mendoza
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon isle productions
2%
Elijah Gee
- THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND
- Pompano Players
1%
Eric Alsford
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
1%Best Musical SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
11%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
9%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
7%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
6%AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
5%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
5%ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION
- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL
3%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
1%Best New Play Or Musical TARZAN
- Area Stage
22%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
21%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
11%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
10%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
9%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%GREETINGS FROM PARADISE
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
5%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%
Daya Butler
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
6%
Amanda Lopez
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray beach playhouse
5%
Abbey Alder
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
5%
Devon Waring
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
5%
Stephanie Fritz
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
4%
Ale Aldana
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Gabriella Giardina
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
4%
Matthew Squeri
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
4%
Brandon Jerry
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Isabel Rodarte
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
3%
Christopher Sanders
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Esqui
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Adam Kanter
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Bella Nanavichit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Blaine DeBerry
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Jessica Perry
- THE PRODUCERS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Yoav Dahan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside our theatre company
2%
Lito Becerra
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
1%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Ben Sandomir
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Elizabeth Robinson
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Zoe Kanter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Casey Sacco
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%
Esqui
- SHREK
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Beverly Blanchette
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
8%
Alex Martinez
- TORCH SONG
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
7%
Graysen Master
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Cecile Etzbach
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
4%
Anna Lise Jensen
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Spensyr Bach
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Elizabeth Price
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Gaby Tortoledo
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Daniel Romero
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
4%
Charisma Jolly
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%
Todd Caster
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Stephanie Maltez
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%
Eric Purcell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Frank Montoto
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Autumn Kioti Horne
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Greta Hicks
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Seth Trucks
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Jessica Grobman-Morales
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
Jill Bellak
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
John Luis Mazuelos
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Irene Adjan
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Evalure Denis
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
14%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
7%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
6%BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
5%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
5%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
5%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
5%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
5%THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
3%A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%HOUSE OF MCQUEEN
- House of McQueen
1%SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
11%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
10%
John Blessed
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
7%
Raquel Dwight
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
6%
Brandon M. Newton
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
6%
Brandon M. Newton
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Kat Davis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
B.J. Duncan
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Frank Oliva
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
John Blessed
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre compnay
3%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Claudia Smith
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Brandon M. Newton
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Christopher Harrington
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Frank J. Oliva
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Claudia Smith
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Michael McKeever
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Michael McClain
- ALL MY SONS
- New City Players
1%
Matthew Farmer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%
Claudia Smith
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Indy Sulliero
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
11%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
9%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
7%
Zach Andrews
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
7%
Johnny Honeycutt
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Christopher Wynter
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
David Alt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
5%
Kaelea Murphy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out Theatre Company
5%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Billy Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
David Hart
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
3%
Roger Arnold
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Matt Corey
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Reidar Sorensen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
David Hart
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%
Haydn Diaz
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Quinn Colon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%
Reidar Sorensen
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
11%
Erick Pla
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
7%
Allyson Rosenblum
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
6%
Matthew Goldkind
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Brandon Jerry
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Lito Becerra
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theater company
3%
Rose Foster
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Camille Schiavone
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Tony Herrera
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Brandon Campbell
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Jade Master
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Ariel Hodgetts
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Briana Earhart
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Samara Shavrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Juliette Etzel Cabrera
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Marci Robin
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Malek Lyons
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
2%
Imran Hylton
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Brian Piedra
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Matthew Schenk
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%
Elijah Pestana
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kole Rosin
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
8%
Daniel Sanchez
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%
Alexandra Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
6%
Beverly Blanchette
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
6%
Tico Chiriboga
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
6%
Ariel Finkle
- PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Alex Bakalarz
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
4%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company
4%
Allie Beltran
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Seth Trucks
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Santiago Garza
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Antoinette Jane Mess
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Warren Welds
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Nancy Andrade
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Amber Joy Layne
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Seth Ullian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach playhouse
2%
Daniel Sanchez
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Sarah Sun Park
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Thomas Hallett
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Dalia Aleman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Mihaela Zaharescu
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Iain Batchelor
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Amy Lee Gonzalez
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Bill Battaglia
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
21%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
16%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
14%A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
14%RENT
- Barclay Performing Arts
12%TARZAN
- Area Stage
12%JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
9%SHORT CUTS
- City Theatre
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami
14%
Inside Out Theatre Company
12%
Lake Worth Playhouse
10%
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
7%
Area Stage
6%
Slow Burn Theatre
6%
Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Barclay Performing Arts
5%
West Boca Theatre Company
4%
Broadway at LPAC
4%
Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
Island City Stage
2%
ACT of Davie
2%
Zoetic Stage
2%
Arca Images
2%
The Foundry
2%
GableStage
2%
Theatre Lab
2%
Boca Stage
2%
Thinking Cap Theatre
1%
LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Playscof Wilton
1%
Pompano Players
1%
Empire Stage
1%
City Theatre
1%
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting,
the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion
for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and
adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking
in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement
that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.