Photos: First Look At Thinking Cap Theatre's Production Of CYMBELINE

Thinking Cap Theatre has released new production photos from its staging of William Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, which opened on December 5 at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center. The production will run through December 14.

Often referred to as Shakespeare’s “kitchen sink” play for its mixture of genres, Cymbeline follows an expansive story that includes love, betrayal, disguise, false accusations, and ultimately forgiveness. The central role of Imogen is portrayed as one of Shakespeare’s most resilient heroines, guiding the narrative’s forged letters, mistaken identities, and dramatic twists toward a conclusion centered on truth and reconciliation.

The production is directed by Nicole Stodard.

Performances continue through December 14 at the Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center.

Photo Credit: Tabatha Mudra



Alan Goodman, Omari Miles, Ted Luzana, Breanna Michel

Pablo de Pablo, Nicole Hulett, Peter Galman, Breanna Michel

Nicole Hulett, Blaine DeBerry, Nicole Perry

Breanna Michel and Dayana Morales

