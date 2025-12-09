Single Tickets For THE NOTEBOOK To Go On Sale At The Kravis Center

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that The Notebook will arrive as part of the 2025–2026 Kravis On Broadway season.

The musical will play a limited engagement, bringing the bestselling novel and the well-known film to the stage for local audiences. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, December 12, available online beginning at 10 a.m. and at the Box Office or by phone at 561.832.7469 starting at noon.

“THE NOTEBOOK is ultimately a celebration of life, love and the power of memory,” said producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch. “Audiences first fell in love with this timeless story as a novel, then as an iconic film and now they can experience it anew as a moving musical event. With multi-platinum artist Ingrid Michaelson's unforgettable score and Tony Award-nominated Bekah Brunstetter's beautifully crafted book, THE NOTEBOOK comes to life on stage in a way that will resonate deeply with audiences across North America.”

The musical follows Allie and Noah, two people from vastly different backgrounds whose shared love endures despite the forces that challenge them. Called “full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” by Entertainment Weekly, The Notebook offers a contemporary retelling of a story that has resonated with millions worldwide. The work previously played Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre following its premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman. The tour’s creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. Music supervision is by Carmel Dean, who collaborated on arrangements with Michaelson and orchestrations with John Clancy; Tina Faye serves as music director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

The musical received three Tony Award nominations, including Best Book of a Musical, as well as multiple Drama League, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle recognitions. Atlantic Records released the Grammy-nominated The Notebook (Original Broadway Cast Recording), which debuted at #1 on the Top Broadway chart in Music Connect. The album features the single “My Days,” now surpassing nine million streams on Spotify.

