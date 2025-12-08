Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards; Royal Studios Miami Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Edgar Miguel Abréu & Arn Xu
- LATIN SONGS & ART SONGS
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
29%
Area Stage
- BROADWAY IN THE BOTANICAL
- Area Stage
26%
Avery Sommers
- SHOWSTOPPERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
20%
Natasha Ricketts
- PITCH PLEASE
- Alibi
13%
Jennifer McLain
- CHANTEUSE ON THE LOOSE
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
12%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Lopez/ Beatriz Arevalo
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
14%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
12%
Alex Jorth
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
8%
Alex Jorth
- A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Alex Jorth
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
Sandra Portal Andreu
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
5%
Cat Pagano
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
5%
Sarah Elizabeth Kenney
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Becca Montgomery
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Amber Lebrun
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Idalmy Vandepas Carache
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Alex Jorth
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Irma Becker
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Karla Puno Garcia
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Nicolette Quintero
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Sarah Crane
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Oren Kornblum
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton, POW! In The Park
3%
Amanda Lopez
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
2%
Michael Rader
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Kristyn Pope
- FROZEN
- Maltz
2%
Brette-Raia Curah
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
14%
Rick Pena
- ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
10%
Briana Earhart & Celia Glasser
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
7%
Jill Williams/ Joanne Deprizio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Rosseroni Parris
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
6%
Cindy Pearce
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Penelope Williams
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Jill Williams
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
3%
Penelope Williams
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Maria Banda-Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%
Ellis Tillman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Tim Bowman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! In The Park
3%
Penelope Williams
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Dana Fredebaugh
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Gema Valdés
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Ellis Tillman
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Penelope Williams
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Sofia Ortega
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Dawn Shamburger
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Victoria Meija
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%
Penelope Williams
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Paulina Lorenzo
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Tim Bowman
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
1%
Penelope Williams
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
1%Best Dance Production WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
40%A CHORUS LINE
- Delray Beach Playhouse
34%NATURAL MOVERS PRESENTS: OPEN SPACES 2025
- Norton Museum of Art
16%ROYAL PEACOCK SUPER SPECTACULAR SHOWCASE
- Royal Peacock Studio
10%Best Direction Of A Musical
Robin Braun
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out Theatre company
11%
Suzanne Dunn
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Michael Ursua
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
6%
Suzanne Dunn
- HAIR
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Andy Señor Jr.
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Keren Jones
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Christine Barclay
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Robin Braun
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre company
4%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
Michael Ursua
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
4%
Nancy Andrade
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
4%
Andy Rogow
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
4%
Patrick Fitzwater
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
3%
Ronnie Larsen
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton POW! in The Park
3%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Stuart Meltzer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Earl Maulding
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
David Arisco
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
David Arisco
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
John Tartaglia
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
2%
Michael Ursua
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Tyminski
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Alan Nash and Holly Budney
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
10%
Stuart Meltzer & Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
8%
Carly Zackson Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
8%
Bari Newport
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
6%
Bruce Linser
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton Foundry Theater
6%
Nancy Andrade
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
6%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
4%
Brandon Urrutia
- ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
David Arisco
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Ronnie Larsen
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Sefanja Galon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
3%
Carlos Celdrán
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
3%
Nilo Cruz
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
3%
Gary Solomons
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Stuart Meltzer
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Brandon Urrutia
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%
Larry Buzzeo
- STERL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
2%
David Arisco
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Holly Budney and Alan Nash
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Brandon Urrutia
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Genie Croft
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%
Genie Croft
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Keith Garsson
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%Best Ensemble 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
15%SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre Company
12%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
7%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out Theatre Company
4%TARZAN
- Area Stage
4%AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW! IN THE PARK
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
1%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
1%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Couppe
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
12%
Ernesto Pinto
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
10%
Clifford Spulock
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Stevie Bleich
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
7%
Elizabeth Southwell
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
6%
Daniel Couppe
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
6%
Jason Pierre
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
5%
Stevie Bleich
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Eric Nelson
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Joseph Naftal
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Elizabeth Southwell
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
3%
Eric Nelson
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Preston Bircher
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
3%
Stevie Bleich
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Stevie Bleich
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Ernesto Pinto
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
2%
Eric Nelson
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Joseph Naftal
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
2%
Eric Nelson
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Mark Demeter
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Kirkland Bookman
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Rebecca Montero
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Preston Bircher
- AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
1%
Leonardo Urbina
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Marisol Dow
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
12%
Michael Day
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
11%
Aaliyah Amoin
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
8%
Ryan Crout
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn
6%
Aidan Quintana
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Caryl Fantel
- FIDDLER ON TNE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
5%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%
Marisol Dow
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
4%
David Taustine
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%
David Taustine
- BIG FISH
- BARCLAY Performing Arts
4%
Aaliyah Amoin
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
Stephen Christopher Anthony
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Katie Duerr
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%
Eric Alsford
- FROZEN
- Maltz Jupiter
3%
Clay Ostwald
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
David Nagy
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Mikhael Mendoza
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon isle productions
2%
David Nagy
- JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
2%
Elijah Gee
- THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND
- Pompano Players
1%
Eric Alsford
- I DO! I DO!
- Pompano Players
1%Best Musical SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out theatre company
11%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
9%WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
8%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
6%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Slow Burn Theatre
6%AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out theatre company
5%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
5%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
4%ANASTASIA
- Slow Burn Theatre
4%WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%BIG FISH: SMALL CAST EDITION
- JB Studio & Theater, Boca Raton FL
3%TARZAN
- Area Stage
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
3%BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%JERRY'S GIRLS
- Pompano Players
1%Best New Play Or Musical TARZAN
- Area Stage
23%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
21%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
11%PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
10%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
8%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
6%GREETINGS FROM PARADISE
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
5%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
4%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%Best Performer In A Musical
Irene Gonzalez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
12%
Daya Butler
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
7%
Amanda Lopez
- WESTSIDE STORY
- Delray beach playhouse
5%
Abbey Alder
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
5%
Devon Waring
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
5%
Stephanie Fritz
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
4%
Ale Aldana
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Gabriella Giardina
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
4%
Matthew Squeri
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
4%
Brandon Jerry
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre company
4%
Isabel Rodarte
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
3%
Esqui
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Christopher Sanders
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
3%
Bella Nanavichit
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Adam Kanter
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Blaine DeBerry
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Jessica Perry
- THE PRODUCERS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Yoav Dahan
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside our theatre company
2%
Lito Becerra
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
1%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Elizabeth Robinson
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Ben Sandomir
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
1%
Zoe Kanter
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
1%
Casey Sacco
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- Broadway at LPAC
1%
Coby Oram
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
1%Best Performer In A Play
Amanda Lopez
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
13%
Beverly Blanchette
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
8%
Alex Martinez
- TORCH SONG
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
7%
Graysen Master
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
6%
Cecile Etzbach
- APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
4%
Anna Lise Jensen
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Spensyr Bach
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
4%
Gaby Tortoledo
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
Elizabeth Price
- STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
4%
Charisma Jolly
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
4%
Todd Caster
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Stephanie Maltez
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
3%
Eric Purcell
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Daniel Romero
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%
Frank Montoto
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Autumn Kioti Horne
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Seth Trucks
- THE TIME KEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
2%
Greta Hicks
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Jill Bellak
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
Jessica Grobman-Morales
- POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
2%
Irene Adjan
- SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
2%
Katie Duerr
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
John Luis Mazuelos
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
2%
Evalure Denis
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
2%Best Play MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
11%ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
7%THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
7%BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
7%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
6%POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
5%TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
5%AN EVENING WITH DIVINE
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%POTUS
- Miami Acting Company
5%OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
5%PREP'D
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
5%THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%APPROPRIATE
- GableStage
3%THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
2%TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
2%STEP BY STEP
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%SIDEKICKED!
- Boca Stage
1%ART DUTY
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
1%LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nobarte
- TEBAS LAND
- Arca Images
11%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
10%
John Blessed
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside out theatre company
7%
Raquel Dwight
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
6%
Brandon M. Newton
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
6%
Brandon M. Newton
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
6%
Kat Davis
- WEST SIDE STORY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
5%
Carlo Sabusap
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Carlo Sabusap
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
B.J. Duncan
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
4%
Dan Levine
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
4%
John Blessed
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theatre compnay
4%
Frank Oliva
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
4%
Claudia Smith
- THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Cindi Blank Taylor
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Melanie Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage- ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
3%
Brandon M. Newton
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Christopher Harrington
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Frank J. Oliva
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Michael McKeever
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Claudia Smith
- DRY POWDER
- Boca Stage
2%
Michael McClain
- ALL MY SONS
- New City Players
1%
Matthew Farmer
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
1%
Claudia Smith
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
1%
Indy Sulliero
- FOUR COLORING
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kaelea Murphy
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
12%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
9%
Abraham Oleksnianski
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
7%
Zach Andrews
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
7%
Johnny Honeycutt
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Kaelea Murphy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside Out Theatre Company
5%
Christopher Wynter
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Broadway at LPAC
5%
David Alt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
5%
Jaycie Cohen
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Carlos Silva
- TRES VECES CRUZ (THREE TIMES CRUZ)
- Arca Images
4%
Jaycie Cohen
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
4%
Reidar Sorensen
- WAITRESS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Giancarlo Rodaz
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Billy Heller
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- TICK TICK… BOOM!
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Bailey Hacker
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
David Hart
- LIVING ON LOVE
- Boca Stage
3%
Roger Arnold
- THE TIMEKEEPERS
- Plays of Wilton's Foundry Theater
3%
Reidar Sorensen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Matt Corey
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
2%
David Hart
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
2%
Quinn Colon
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
1%
Reidar Sorensen
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
1%
Haydn Diaz
- THE COMEUPPANCE
- Zoetic Stage
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jeffrey Pierce
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
11%
Erick Pla
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
7%
Allyson Rosenblum
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
7%
Amanda Enriquez
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Miami Acting Company
5%
Matthew Goldkind
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Westchester Cultural Arts Center
3%
Lito Becerra
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Inside out theater company
3%
Brandon Jerry
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
3%
Rose Foster
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Anneliese Wolfanger
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Entr'acte Theatrix
3%
Camille Schiavone
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
3%
Tony Herrera
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theatre Company
2%
Jade Master
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Samara Shavrick
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Broadway at LPAC
2%
Briana Earhart
- BIG FISH
- Barclay Performing Arts
2%
Ariel Hodgetts
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'Acte Theatrix
2%
Aurora Jenkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%
Marci Robin
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Malek Lyons
- SWEENEY TODD
- Inside Out Theater Company
2%
Brandon Campbell
- SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Imran Hylton
- TARZAN
- Area Stage
2%
Brian Piedra
- A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM
- Plays of Wilton's POW in the Park
2%
Matthew Schenk
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Juliette Etzel Cabrera
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
2%
Elijah Pestana
- AVENUE Q
- Entr'acte Theatrix
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Kole Rosin
- BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS
- Lake Worth Playhouse
8%
Daniel Sanchez
- OSKUNERU
- Maroon Isle Productions
7%
Alexandra Van Hasselt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
6%
Tico Chiriboga
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
6%
Beverly Blanchette
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Artbuzz and Empire Stage
6%
Alex Bakalarz
- THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
- Boca Stage
4%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Bridge Across the Pond Theater Company
3%
Ariel Finkle
- PANDORA 2.0
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Alexis Mottesheard
- THE PRICE
- Barclay Performing Arts
3%
Allie Beltran
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
3%
Seth Trucks
- THE PILLOWMAN
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Santiago Garza
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
3%
Antoinette Jane Mess
- ALICE AND THE MAD TEA PARTY
- Area Stage
3%
Warren Welds
- THREE SCENES IN THE LIFE OF A TROTSKYIST
- LakehouseRanchDotPNG
3%
Amber Joy Layne
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
3%
Daniel Sanchez
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Nancy Andrade
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Seth Ullian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Delray Beach playhouse
2%
Sarah Sun Park
- THE OUTSIDER
- West Boca Theatre Company
2%
Thomas Hallett
- THE PRODUCERS
- Delray Beach Playhouse
2%
Dalia Aleman
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Empire Stage-ArtBuzz/Florida Theatrical Events
2%
Mihaela Zaharescu
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
2%
Iain Batchelor
- THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
2%
Amy Lee Gonzalez
- POTUS
- Zoetic Stage
2%
Bill Battaglia
- A NIGHT IN PROVENCE
- ACT of Davie
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Lake Worth Playhouse
21%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Area Stage
16%SHREK
- Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
15%A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
13%TARZAN
- Area Stage
12%RENT
- Barclay Performing Arts
11%JUNIE B. JONES, THE MUSICAL
- Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
8%SHORT CUTS
- City Theatre
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Royal Studios Miami
14%
Inside Out Theatre Company
12%
Lake Worth Playhouse
10%
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
8%
Area Stage
6%
Slow Burn Theatre
6%
Delray Beach Playhouse
6%
Barclay Performing Arts
5%
West Boca Theatre Company
4%
Entr'acte Theatrix
4%
Broadway at LPAC
4%
Island City Stage
2%
Zoetic Stage
2%
The Foundry
2%
ACT of Davie
2%
GableStage
2%
Theatre Lab
2%
Arca Images
1%
Boca Stage
1%
Thinking Cap Theatre
1%
LakehouseRanchDotPNG
1%
Pompano Players
1%
Playscof Wilton
1%
City Theatre
1%
Empire Stage
1%
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting,
the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion
for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and
adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking
in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement
that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.