The Collaborative to Present Two Free Virtual Performances of LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE

The Collaborative presents two free virtual special performances of Nora and Delia Ephron's intimate collection of stories, LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE, on Friday and Saturday, July 22nd and 23rd at 7:00pm PDT.

Based on Ilene Beckerman's 1995 book of the same name, LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE delivers a series of funny, poignant, irreverent and sometimes scandalous stories about women's lives through the clothes they wore.

Organized as a series of monologues and short, clothing themed ensemble pieces, the play highlights the female wardrobe as a time capsule of a woman's life. The ensemble cast of six talented women includes: Amy Benedict, Tammy Dahlstrom, Roni Geva, Sariah Hopkin, Therese Lentz, Julia Sanford, and Leslie Stevens.

Led by director Lisa Kaminir and assistant director Marisa Van den Borre, everyone involved with the production are active members of The Collaborative.

The limited 2-night only performances are a fundraising event to benefit the Los Angeles based actor non-profit organization.

About The Collaborative:



The Collaborative is an innovative non-profit organization for actors that offers an empowering education in every aspect of the creative process. Conceived, built and run by its highly skilled actor membership, The Collaborative fosters an active community with opportunities to learn, experiment, pool resources and develop the tools necessary to advance the goals of each individual artist. The Collaborative has proudly co-produced more than 30 original film, virtual, and web series projects. For more information visit: https://www.the-collaborative.net

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE presented by The Collaborative

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, July 22 & 23, 2022

TIME: 7:00pm PDT; virtual doors open at 6:45pm

WHERE: Online Virtual Event

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186423®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsecure.givelively.org%2Fevent%2Fthe-collaborative-a-multimedia-repertory-inc%2Flove-loss-and-what-i-wore?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

FREE EVENT: Donations appreciated/accepted