MILLENNIALS ARE KILLING MUSICALS Sets Industry Reading Ahead Of 2026 World Premiere

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The creative team behind Millennials Are Killing Musicals will present an industry-only 29-hour reading presentation of the original musical on January 15, 2026 in Hollywood, in advance of the show's world-premiere out-of-town tryout at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, with previews starting on April 30th, 2026.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup of Los Angeles and New York talent, the cast for the reading includes Aynsley Bubbico, Coby Getzug (Merrily We Roll Along), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson, John Krause (Hadestown), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Emma Hunton (Wicked, Spring Awakening), Lana McKissack and Jennifer Leigh Warren (Little Shop of Horrors, Rent: Live). Whitney Kathleen Vigil will serve as understudy.

Casting and full creative team for the spring production at The Colony Theatre will be announced at a later date.

Created by Nico Juber (book, music, lyrics), Millennials Are Killing Musicals features a contemporary pop-rock score and an entirely original story offering a fierce, funny look at identity in the age of social media. Brenda, a single millennial mom, just wants to do better “adulting” (like the seemingly perfect Jake's mom at her daughter's school) when her younger #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant and completely unprepared for motherhood. The three women work to shed the Greek Chorus of social-media filters on their lives to achieve their dreams.

The reading will be directed by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages), assistant directed by Cheryl Daro, with music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Anthony Lucca (King of Pangea). Stage Management by Shawna Voragen. Tiffany Vega serves as DEI Consultant, and Shira Helena Gitlin serves as Gender Consultant. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA with General Management by Megan Dettmer and Grant A. Rice of DR Theatrical Management.

Cody Lassen serves as Executive Producer. The Producing team includes Literally The Best, Anant Das, Catherine Gray & Debra Smalley, Hanggilove Productions, Kelly Ann Winget, Julie Peterson Klein, Diana Greshtchuk, Belinda Moore & Faustina Frimpong, Take My Shot Productions, Raining Residuals and Jonathan Gitlen.

The upcoming production at The Colony Theatre, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost, will mark the musical's pre-New York world premiere, part of a seven-year journey that has included work with IAMA Theatre Company, New York Theatre Barn, and a limited Off-Broadway developmental run produced by Out of the Box Theatrics.

Attendance for the January 15 presentation is by private invitation only.

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.3% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 8.1% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 4.6% of votes Vote Now!