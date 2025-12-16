Video: Will Swenson and Lesli Margherita Talk SWEENEY TODD at La Mirada

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has revealed the full cast set to join the previously announced Tony award-nominee Will Swenson starring as “Sweeney Todd” and Olivier award- winner Lesli Margherita starring as “Mrs. Lovett” in its upcoming major revival of the Stephen Sondheim masterpiece, SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET. Watch as Swenson and Margherita discuss director Jason Alexander here!

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, originally produced on Broadway by Richard Barr, Charles Woodward, Robert Fryer, Mary Lea Johnson, Martin Richards in association with Dean and Judy Manos.

Musical direction will be by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Lee Martino, and direction by Tony award-winner Jason Alexander. SWEENEY TODD will preview on Friday, January 30 at 8 pm and Saturday, January 31 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, January 31 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, February 22, 2026 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. in La Mirada.

