HERE BE DRAGONS To Open At Whitefire Theatre In Sherman Oaks

Here Be Dragons, a new play written and directed by Charlie Mount, will open at Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, California. The production will run on Wednesday evenings as a limited engagement.

Set in a high school classroom that doubles as a courtroom-like school board hearing, the play centers on two estranged brothers who find themselves on opposing sides of the debate over evolution and Intelligent Design. The board’s decision on whether to accept a state redefinition of science—allowing for the legal inclusion of Creationism in public school science curricula—is closely followed by the media and carries potential national implications.

The cast features Jim Beaver as Jerome, a faith-driven idealist, and Mount as Robert, a science-based rationalist. Beaver is known for his television work including Supernatural, Deadwood, Justified, and The Boys. The ensemble also includes Meg Lin, Anne Leyden, and John Combs as school board members, with George Tovar and Corrine Shor portraying parents affected by a tragedy tied to a Bible literacy class. Scottie Nevil appears as the board secretary.

Described as a contemporary response to Inherit the Wind, Here Be Dragons explores the intersection of ideology, family conflict, and public education, raising questions currently being debated in school districts across the United States.

