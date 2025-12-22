Conejo Players Theatre To Present TIME IN TUNE: A CPT SPECIAL PRESENTATION

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Conejo Players Theatre will present Time in Tune: A CPT Special Presentation, a New Year’s Eve cabaret-style event drawing inspiration from the history of American television.

The program traces television eras from the 1950s to the present through musical theatre selections performed by artists from the Conejo Valley, Central Valley, and Los Angeles.

TIME IN TUNE: A CPT SPECIAL PRESENTATION

The evening features a program of lesser-known and audience-favorite musical theatre songs, framed by television-inspired elements. In addition to live performances, the event includes themed food and beverages, interactive game-show segments, and a champagne toast at midnight. Audience members are invited, though not required, to attend in costume as television characters.

“We are ridiculously excited to bring this incredible cast of performers to CPT on New Year's Eve,” said Erin Fagundes and Courtney Potter, who conceived the event. “We've chosen some compelling and off-the-beaten-track songs for them to sing, which we know they're gonna knock out of the park—and we've got some fun games planned, as well as a few surprises. We'll feed you; we'll have beer and wine; and it's affordable to boot... honestly, what more could you ask for? Come spend a few hours with us as we usher in 2026—and, to quote a few of our favorite TV girls, ‘Thank you for being a friend!’”

The cast includes Lilli Babb, Paul Babb, Francesca Barletta, Kobe Burton, Lori Lee Jacobsen, DJ Hersh, Brennen Klitzner, Dana Marley Kolb, Janelle Steller, Maya Puterbaugh, Ann Quintard, Scott Quintard, Jeremy Richter, Liz Richter, Amie Woolweber, and Wendy Babb.

The production is conceived, produced, and directed by Fagundes and Potter. The production team includes Jen Isaacs, Pete Isaacs, Carolyn Luu, Deidre Parmenter, Austin Peterson, and Brian Peterson.

The performance will take place on December 31, 2025, beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are $40 per person. Food and beverages will be available, with beer and wine available for purchase for patrons 21 and over.

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.3% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 8.1% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 4.6% of votes Vote Now!