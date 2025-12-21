THREE COCONUTS Opens February 6 at Miles Memorial Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The West Coast Jewish Theatre's Three Coconuts, written and directed by Howard Teichman and Steven G. Simon, and produced by Teichman, will run at Miles Memorial Playhouse in February and March, 2026.

The world-premiere comedy has performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., from February 6 through March 29.

This play is suggested by an actual incident.

The setting is Chicago, 1968, during the Democratic National Convention. Downtown, cops are fighting demonstrators in the streets. Meanwhile, in the Albany Park neighborhood, Ida Blumenthal is preparing for sabbath dinner.

Ida's husband is long-gone. So, Ida, looking for a new husband for herself and, most importantly, a new father for her young son Sammy, has taken out an ad in the Jewish newspaper, the Forward.

She has invited three gentlemen to her first-floor apartment for her home-cooked Shabbat dinner. Three candidates arrive. Her brother, Irving, noting their eccentricities, dubs them Three Coconuts.

Meanwhile, Ida's second-story neighbor, Maury, has been operating a bordello on his premises.

When the local constabulary come calling, Ida, Sammy, and the Three Coconuts risk being swept up in the vice cops' dragnet.

It was just supposed to be Shabbat dinner. What could possibly go wrong?

The cast includes Jill Remez, Zachary Nemes, Shelly Kurtz, Sean Michael Williams, Joelle Tshudy, Skip Pipo, Warren Davis, Kevin Dulude, Kyle D. Ochs, Dennis Delsing, and Patrick Martinsen.

Teichman and Simon are the playwrights and directors. The two previously collaborated on the script of the acclaimed World War II drama Fugu. Teichman is the longtime Artistic Director of West Coast Jewish Theatre. He has produced and directed many plays for the non-profit organization, among them The Whipping Man, I'm Not Rappoport, Fugu, Broadway Bound, The Immigrant: The Musical, The God of Isaac, and much more.

Simon's other plays include Wilding, Back Bar, and Kindred Spirits. He is also an actor. He is a graduate of Syracuse University.

Associate producer/sound designer: Bill Froggatt. Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Lighting design: Ellen Monocrousses. Costume design: Sara C. Ice. Wigs: Judi Lewin. Stage manager: Siena Ashton.

