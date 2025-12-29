McCallum Theatre Will Open 2026 With Paul Anka And January Concert Lineup

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

McCallum Theatre will open its 2026 season with a concert engagement by Paul Anka, marking the first performances of the new year at the Palm Desert venue.

The appearances follow the theatre’s recent Broadway Series presentations and will anchor a January schedule that includes music, comedy, classical concerts, and cabaret. Additional January programming will feature artists from across multiple genres.

Paul Anka’s career spans more than seven decades and includes chart-topping recordings, songwriting credits, and collaborations with artists such as Frank Sinatra, for whom Anka wrote “My Way.” His work places him among the most commercially successful artists in Billboard history. Anka is also the subject of the documentary Paul Anka: His Way, currently available on HBO Max.

The January lineup will continue with Christine Ebersole appearing in concert with pianist and musical director Billy Stritch, followed by a recital by pianist Dmitry Shishkin. The month will also include a performance by the Peking Acrobats, a stand-up appearance by Jay Leno, a concert by piano duo The Jussen Brothers, and a cabaret performance by Alan Cumming.

Further performances are scheduled throughout the month as part of McCallum Theatre’s winter programming.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

McCallum Theatre is located in Palm Desert, California. Ticketing and additional schedule details are available through the venue’s box office and official website.

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.5% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 7.6% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 4.4% of votes Vote Now!