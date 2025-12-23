LOST IN YONKERS to be Presented at Kentwood Players in January

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentwood Players will present Lost in Yonkers by Neil Simon opening Friday, January 16 at the Westchester Playhouse. This production is directed by Jeremy Palmer and produced by Alison Boole and Jamie Dawley.

Performance dates are Friday, January 16 through Saturday, February 7, 2026. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on January 24 and continue through the rest of the run.

Featured in the cast are Lyndsay Palmer, Elliott Plunkett, Shawn Plunkett, Catherine Rahm, Patrick Rogers, Elizabeth Summerer and Evan Dean Wright.

Two brothers, Jay and Arty Kurnitz, are left with their father's estranged family while he hits the road to work off his debt to loan sharks. Little do the boys know that they're about to get a crash course in complex, heartbreaking, and hilarious familial relations as only Neil Simon can present them. Between their stern, no-nonsense Grandma, their childlike Aunt Bella, and their possibly criminal Uncle Louie, this Pulitzer Prize winning comedic drama takes the boys - and the audience - on a journey through all of the laughter and tears that only family can evoke. Reserved seats are $25 with a $4 discount for seniors, children, students and military.

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.4% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 8% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 4.5% of votes Vote Now!