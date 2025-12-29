DIAVOLO Will Make Sierra Madre Playhouse Debut With T.R.U.S.T.

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DIAVOLO will make its Sierra Madre Playhouse debut with a family-friendly performance of T.R.U.S.T., a work combining acrobatics, movement, and physical theater. The performance will take place at Sierra Madre Playhouse and is scheduled as a daytime presentation designed for audiences of all ages. The production explores themes of trust through ensemble-based choreography and the use of large-scale structures and everyday objects.

T.R.U.S.T. features DIAVOLO’s dancers, acrobats, and actors working in coordinated physical sequences that incorporate ladders, benches, and architectural elements. The work emphasizes collaboration and precision, with performers relying on one another as they navigate complex movement patterns and aerial transitions. The production presents trust as a central concept, both within the choreography and in its broader thematic framework.

Founded in 1992, DIAVOLO has performed internationally and has appeared on America’s Got Talent and at the GRAMMY Awards. The company is led by Jacques Heim, who founded DIAVOLO Dance Theatre after completing graduate studies at the California Institute of the Arts. Heim later choreographed Ka for Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas and has contributed to international productions and large-scale ceremonies.

Tickets for the performance are priced at $25. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard in Sierra Madre, California. Additional information is available by phone at 626-355-4318 or through the venue’s official website.

