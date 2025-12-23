THE BABY DANCE By Jane Anderson Comes to the Whitefire Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Baby Dance, Jane Anderson's powerful and socially urgent play exploring class, motherhood, and the fragile bonds between families, opens Friday, January 16 at 8 PM at The Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks. The limited run continues through February 1, with performances on Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 9 PM, and Sundays at 3 PM.

Produced by 1510 Las Palmas, the production stars Marianne Jaggard, Andy Davoli, Sara Barmada, James Jovanovich, and Briana Aceti, under the direction of Xavier Daniels.

About the Play

The Baby Dance follows two couples who meet when a wealthy Los Angeles family seeks to adopt the child of a working-class couple from Louisiana. What begins as a hopeful path toward building a family quickly becomes a heartbreaking and deeply human examination of love, desperation, privilege, and the impossible choices people make when everything is on the line.

"This production feels especially relevant today, as we examine class, privilege, and what it truly means to be a family," said Xavier Daniels, Director

Production Team

Produced by: 1510 Las Palmas

Director: Xavier Daniels

Playwright: Jane Anderson

Cast

Marianne Jaggard

Andy Davoli

Sara Barmada

James Jovanovich

Briana Aceti

Los Angeles Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Hollywood Bowl) 9.4% of votes 2. ORIGINALS (The Gardenia Club) 8.1% of votes 3. HEATHERS (Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production) 4.6% of votes Vote Now!