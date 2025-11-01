Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE: THE NEW MUSICAL COMEDY at Robinson Center in Little Rock

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Helloooooo poppets! Having seen Mrs. Doubtfire The Movie when it first came out and loving every delightfully madcap minute of Robin Williams’ iconic performance, I simply couldn’t wait to see the stage version when it arrived at the Robinson Center in Little Rock from October 24–26. And I’m thrilled to report that Mrs. Doubtfire: The New Musical Comedy delivered everything I hoped for and more. Originally Directed by Jerry Zaks, with Original Choreography by Lorin Latarro, with support from Touring Director Steve Edlund and Touring Choreographer Michaeljon Slinger, it was a touching, laugh-out-loud family story brought to vivid life by a stellar cast that perfectly captured the chaos and charm of the Hillard household. We had a great time!

In this story, out-of-work voice actor Daniel Hillard goes to outrageous lengths to stay close to his children after his wife Miranda files for divorce. When he loses custody, he disguises himself as a kindly Scottish nanny named Mrs. Doubtfire and is hired by Miranda to care for their kids. Through the hilarious deception, Daniel rediscovers what it truly means to be a father while his family learns how to love and accept one another again. What begins as a desperate ruse blossoms into an endearing reminder that family, no matter its form, always finds a way to stick together.

Leading the charge and following in legendary shoes, Craig Allen Smith was phenomenal as Daniel Hillard / Mrs. Doubtfire. He didn’t just imitate the beloved character, he reinvented her for the stage. His comedic timing was razor-sharp, his physicality was fearless, and his heart shone through every disguise. As Miranda Hillard, Melissa Campbell brought warmth and emotional depth, grounding the story in genuine love and tough choices.

The Hillard children—Alanis Sophia as Lydia, Theodore Lowenstein as Christopher, and Ava Rose Doty as Natalie—were absolutely delightful. Alanis Sophia was a powerhouse singer, stealing every scene she was in whenever she belted out her songs. Her electricity could be felt in the back of the auditorium. In fact, each young performer was full of energy and authenticity. Together, this cast formed a family unit so believable and endearing that you couldn’t help but root for them through every twist and turn.

Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard and Devon Wycovia Buchannan as Andre Mayem were an absolute comedic dream team. Their chemistry lit up the stage during every scene, especially in the hilarious makeover sequence that transforms Daniel into Mrs. Doubtfire. The way they bounced off each other’s energy made “Make Me a Woman” one of the most riotous highlights of the evening. Both actors played their roles with flair, wit, and impeccable timing, proving that supporting characters can absolutely steal the show when given the chance.

Another standout moment was “Big Fat No,” where Mrs. Doubtfire hilariously tries to sabotage Miranda’s budding romance with her suave new love interest, Stuart (played by the dashing Collin Salvatore). In true Euphegenia fashion, she launches into a wildly funny musical number determined to convince him he’s definitely not Miranda’s type. The timing, the sass, and the sheer audacity of the scene had the entire audience howling with laughter!

Then there was “Welcome to La Rosa,” which was pure comedic gold. Set in a lively restaurant scene that spiraled delightfully out of control, the energy onstage was infectious, the choreography crisp, and the laughter non-stop. These numbers showcased not only the cast’s talent but also the clever craftsmanship of the creative team.

Part of the real magic of this show was watching how astonishingly fast Daniel transformed from himself into Mrs. Doubtfire. The quick changes were pure theatrical wizardry—blink, and suddenly there she was, wig perfectly coiffed, pearls in place, and voice in full Scottish bloom. I’m certain there’s an entire backstage team working with lightning speed between scenes, because those transformations were seriously fast and flawlessly executed. It was a masterclass in stagecraft that drew gasps and applause every single time!

And let’s not forget the live orchestra, which kept the show buzzing with energy from beginning to end. Rockin’ out in the pit were Conductor/Keys 1 – Eli Bigelow, Assistant Conductor/Keys 2 – Sammy Strent, Guitar 1 – Jeffery Dunn, Bass – Ryan Crum, Drum/Percussion – Jake Quadrino, and Keyboard and Guitar Programming – Jim Abbott. Their energy fueled every comedic chase, emotional ballad, and toe-tapping dance break, making the evening feel as vibrant as any Broadway house.

The theatre was absolutely filled with laughter. The women sitting behind me were having an absolute ball. They laughed so hard they offered to let me sit with them! That’s when you know a show is really good, when total strangers bond over shared laughter and pure joy. Mrs. Doubtfire brought her family and the audience family together, making it an enjoyable experience for everyone.

Coming up just in time for the holiday season is ELF THE MUSICAL. For more information, visit their website at Celebrityattractions.com. To follow the amazing company of Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical, visit their website at https://doubtfirethemusical.com.

